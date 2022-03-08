AMD acknowledges stuttering issue on Windows 11 and 10, with a fix coming in May

If you’ve been experiencing a stuttering issue on your AMD-based Windows PC, you may be happy to know that AMD has finally acknowledged the problem. Reports of the issue began circulating on Reddit a few weeks ago, indicating that firmware TPM (fTPM) was causing AMD systems to stutter randomly with Windows 11 and 10. Now, AMD has published a support page detailing the problem, a possible workaround, and when a proper fix will be available.

Confirming the original reports on Reddit, AMD says the issue is caused by fTPM, which can sometimes be enabled on some desktop PCs that don’t have a discrete TPM inside. With TPM being a requirement for Windows 11, it may be noticed more often on the new OS; but it’s a problem on Windows 10 as well. According to AMD’s description, the stuttering happens due to extended memory transactions in the SPI flash memory on the motherboard, which can cause the system to momentarily stop responding. Here’s how AMD describes the problem:

AMD has determined that select AMD Ryzen™ system configurations may intermittently perform extended fTPM-related memory transactions in SPI flash memory (“SPIROM”) located on the motherboard, which can lead to temporary pauses in system interactivity or responsiveness until the transaction is concluded.

If you’re hoping that this problem is fixed immediately, you’ll have to work around it yourself. AMD has promised a proper fix will be rolling out in the form of a BIOS update for affected motherboards. However, this isn’t coming until early May, and that date could slip. You’ll need a motherboard based on AMD AGESA 1207 or newer to get the update.

Another possible option is to get a discrete TPM module for your PC and disable the firmware TPM, circumventing the problem. However, if you’re using any TPM-backed encryption solution, AMD warns you’ll need to disable it in Windows 11 (or 10) before switching TPM devices, since you could end up losing access to all your data otherwise. This requires administrator privileges.

AMD has been at the center of some issues with Windows 11, with performance being affected by initial bugs with L3 cache and the task scheduler in AMD processors. Those problems were quickly fixed by AMD and Microsoft, though, so things are getting better.

Source: AMD

Via: Windows Central