AMD rolled out a teaser for the company's first Ryzen 9000 series X3D gaming processor. The X3D suffix stands for AMD’s Extended 3D Technology technology, essentially the company slapping an additional cache layer onto the package. This allows the processor to store more data before hitting the system memory. Even though RAM is improving with DDR5 modules, nothing beats local cache on a CPU. The more available, the better the in-game performance when paired with an equally capable graphics card. AMD has yet to release a Ryzen 9000 CPU with a 3D V-cache until now.

How the Ryzen 9000 X3D will be the new best AMD gaming CPU

It's all about that huge cache

Previous-gen X3D processors are often regarded as the best gaming CPUs. Even Intel comments on the performance of these processors when comparing its offerings against the competition. Our AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D review found the CPU to perform incredibly well under heavier loads with a powerful GPU. Targeting higher frame rates allows the CPU to stretch its legs and utilize the increased cache. With Arrow Lake just around the corner, AMD is cementing its lead in the gaming space. See the table below for the current AMD Ryzen 9000 processor line-up. Notice the omission of an X3D SKU.

Name Cores / Threads Speed GPU TDP AMD Ryzen 9 9950X 16 / 32 ~5.7 GHz AMD Radeon Graphics 170W AMD Ryzen 9 9900X 12 / 24 ~5.6 GHz AMD Radeon Graphics 120W AMD Ryzen 7 9700X 8 / 16 ~5.5 GHz AMD Radeon Graphics 65W AMD Ryzen 5 9600X 6 / 12 ~5.4 GHz AMD Radeon Graphics 65W

This new processor will likely sit somewhere between the AMD Ryzen 7 and AMD Ryzen 9, creating a new sweet spot within the AMD Ryzen 9000 family of processors for gaming. Where AMD should be improving, if leaks are to be accurate, is with clock speeds and overall performance, especially outside gaming. This is an area AMD's X3D CPUs have suffered in the past. They were always great at gaming but failed at meeting Intel in other tests. Hopefully, we'll see a better-rounded launch come November 7 when the new chip will be available.

As a bonus, AMD has slashed the pricing of its existing Ryzen 9000 processor family ahead of the upcoming holiday season. The company has discounted the Ryzen 9 9950X by $50 and the Ryzen 9 9900X, Ryzen 7 9700X, and Ryzen 5 9600X by $30.