Key Takeaways AMD has announced its Ryzen Threadripper 7000-series CPUs with up to 96 high frequency 'Zen 4' cores, offering improved performance in various applications.

The new processors are positioned as the 'ultimate professional platform' and compete with Intel's Xeon W-3000-series CPUs.

The Threadripper Pro 7000-series comes with advanced features like up to 384MB of L3 cache, 128 PCIe Gen5 lanes, and AMD's Pro technologies for enhanced security and manageability.

AMD today announced its Ryzen Threadripper 7000-series workstation CPUs, including the Threadripper Pro 7000WX lineup with a flagship SKU that brings 96 'Zen 4' cores to high-end workstations. They are an upgrade over the Threadripper Pro 5000 WX series that was launched last year with up to 64 'Zen 3' cores. The new processors also get higher boost clocks for improved performance in both multithreaded workflows and lightly-threaded applications.

The new processors go up against Intel's Xeon W-3000-series offerings, led by the W9-3495X. AMD is marketing the new lineup as the 'ultimate professional platform' capable of delivering advanced multi-GPU configurations for GPU rendering, AI training, and more. The company is also claiming significant performance improvements over the Threadripper Pro 5000WX line in major workstation industries.

Coming to the hardware specifications, the Threadripper Pro 7000-series is led by the 7995WX, which comes with 96 cores and 192 threads. It has a base clock of 2.5GHz and a boost clock of up to 5.1GHz. There's a whopping 384MB of L3 cache, while the 128 PCIe Gen5 lanes are ideal for AI development with advanced multi-GPU configurations, as well as edge-based AI training and inference. The Pro parts also come with AMD's full suite of Pro technologies, including Pro Security, Pro Manageability, and Pro Business Ready.

Apart from the 7995WX, the Pro series also includes three other SKUs. Starting off with the 7985WX, it is a 64-core 128-thread part with a base clock of 3.2GHz, a boost clock of up to 5.1GHz, and up to 256MB of L3 cache. The 7975WX comes with 32 cores and 64 threads, and has 128MB of L3 cache. It has a 4GHz base clock and 5.3GHz boost clock. Finally, the entry-level Threadripper Pro model this year is the 24-core, 48-thread 7965WX, which has a 4.2GHz base clock, 5.3GHz boost clock, and 128MB of L3 cache.

All the 7000WX Pro chips have a 350W TDP, utilize the sTR5 socket, rock 8 memory channels, and support 128 PCIe Gen5 lanes. AMD also showcased multiple benchmarks showing the new processors being significantly faster than the latest Intel Xeon 3000-series chips in a whole host of applications, including lightly threaded tasks like Solidworks and AutoCAD, as well as more multithreaded apps like Ansys Mechanical and Chaos V-Ray.

AMD also claims that compared to the Xeon W9-3495X, the Threadripper Pro 7995WX offers up to 9 percent faster composting in After Effects, up to 18 percent faster editing in Premiere Pro, up to 91 percent faster creation in Autodesk Maya, and up to 223 percent faster rendering in Chaos V-Ray. The benchmarks provided by AMD also suggest that even the 7985WX offers up to 50 percent faster compile times than the W9-3495X in Unreal Engine and up to 28 percent faster in Chromium.

Alongside the Pro series, AMD also announced new Threadriper 7000-series parts, including the 7980X, the 7970X and 7960X. They mostly retain the specifications of their Pro counterparts, but with only 4 memory channels and 48 PCIe Gen5 lanes. Pricing starts at $1,499 for the 7960X, while the 7970X and 7980X are priced at $2,499 and $4,999, respectively. AMD did not reveal the pricing of the Pro parts, but expect them to cost a pretty penny.