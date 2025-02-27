Summary Choose CPUs based on tasks: AMD and Intel offer a great lineup, but matching your CPU to your needs is crucial.

Emerging competition: Apple's M-series and Qualcomm's Snapdragon X chips are shaking up Intel's and AMD's dominance.

Intel's Core Ultra 9 285K and AMD's Ryzen 9 9950X are top contenders, offering performance boosts in specific areas but AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D is the current gaming king.

The battle of AMD vs Intel has been going on for as long as I can remember. Over the years, they've both had their fair share of time at the top. These days, it will come down to what you want to do and which will be the best choice for you as they both have a great lineup of CPUs. It's always worth remembering that not all CPUs are made for every task, so it's best to decide what you want to achieve before you go out and purchase a new CPU.

While AMD and Intel control most of the market share between the two of them, some other players are making some major waves. The two other players making the most disruption to the current market are Apple with its M-series chips and Qualcomm with its Snapdragon X chips. Apple's M-series chips can be found in its Macbooks, iMacs, and even its Mac mini PCs, whereas the Snapdragon X chips are mostly found in phones, laptops, and some mini-PCs. While they still have a ways to go to catch the likes of Intel and AMD, it is nice to see some sort of decent competition for them in the market.

For the purpose of this article, we will be looking at the current Intel Arrow Lake and AMD Ryzen 9000 series of CPUs.

Lower-end

For those who want the basics

Intel - Entry level CPUs try to offer the best bang for the buck. While Intel's current Core Ultra 2 CPUs don't have an entry-level CPU per se, some of the older generations do. This is where the I3-13100F comes in. The 13100F has zero E-cores, but it features four P-cores with eight threads with a max turbo frequency of 4.50GHz. The F in the CPU name means that it does not have onboard graphics, and you will require a separate graphics card to make use of the CPU. However, this is part of what makes it such a great performing entry-level CPU. This CPU is perfect for those who are looking to browse the web, so some word processing, and even will allow you to play some games with a decent GPU, though the four cores do hold it back a bit.

Related AMD just announced the best CPU for gamers Say hello to the mightiest processor for gaming and creating content.

AMD - Similar to Intel, AMD doesn't have an entry-level chip when it comes to its 9000-series of CPUs. So, we have to go back a few generations to the Ryzen 5 5600G to find what we need from the red team. The 5600G is still a worthy CPU in 2025 and comes with a GPU on the CPU, unlike the 13100F. The 5600G offers great efficiency and can smash most games at 720P and can even be used to play a few games at 1080P. The Ryzen 5 5600G has six cores and 12 threads with a max boost clock of up to 4.4GHz and plenty of room for overclocking to gain even further performance. It can currently be found for around $130-150 depending on when and where you look, which makes it around double the price of Intel's 13100F.

Winner - If you are looking to just purchase a CPU that does it all, AMD's Ryzen 5 5600G is the hands-down winner as it has the integrated GPU. However, at twice the price of the 13100F, the value it has to offer is a bit lackluster. Considering you could get Intel's 13100F for around $75, this means you could also look into getting a second-hand GPU for around $75, which would likely offer more performance than the 5600G. Of course, you would need to play out for this, but it should be more than easy enough to do so. While the 5600G may offer it all, the I3-13100F value for money is just too great to overlook.

Mid-Range

For when you need a bit more power