Intel typically uses the same motherboard CPU socket for two generations but we've seen the company support the same socket for additional series. AMD has been more consistent through the Ryzen CPU family, since releasing the Ryzen 1000 series in 2016. AM4 launched alongside the new Ryzen processors and AMD released its successor, AM5 in 2022. That's six years of support before a new platform rolled out but AMD hasn't finished supporting older motherboards yet.

AM5 will be supported through 2027

Keep using the same socket for future upgrades

Close

AMD announced ahead of Computex its plan to support the AM5 socket through 2027. This would keep the socket running with new CPUs for five years. This matters because it provides a long-lasting platform for your desktop PC for future upgrades. Replacing the processor can be costly, but it's considerably less expensive than replacing the motherboard and RAM. This would have to be done when migrating from AM4 to AM5. By maintaining support for so long, AMD guarantees its AM5 platform will be around for many years.

These Computex announcements placed AMD in a strong position.

With new AM4 CPUs hitting the market this year, eight years after that socket came out, it would be great for consumers if AMD extended AM5 further. This move to extend support to 2027 should instill confidence in those considering the purchase of a new AM5 motherboard, especially a pricier X870 or X870E motherboard. These two chipsets are launching with AMD Ryzen 9000 processors with guaranteed USB 4.0 and faster RAM support.

AMD and Intel have been locked in a duopoly for decades and the former's Computex announcements placed AMD in a strong position. But it is out of necessity as Intel continues to hold most of the market and although it struggled with its manufacturing process node and heat in recent generations, we have high hopes for 15th-gen Arrow Lake.

Related Best AM5 motherboards in 2024 With cutting-edge PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 support, AM5 motherboards can power high-performance PCs. But with so many choices, which should you get?

New AM4 processors are still rolling out

Great news for those with older PCs

Close

AM4 was an amazing platform for AMD's new Ryzen processors. It's still popular due to its success from 2016 to 2022 before AM5 was released. AM4 has seen five architectures, four process nodes, and more than 100 processor SKUs be released throughout its lifetime. The last generation of AM4-compatible processors was the Ryzen 5000 series. That was until earlier this year when AMD announced a worldwide release of the AMD Ryzen 9 5900XT and Ryzen 7 5800XT.

Ryzen 9 5900XT 16 cores / 32 threads 4.8GHz max boost 72MB cache 105W TDP Ryzen 7 5800XT 8 cores / 16 threads 4.8GHz max boost 36MB cache 105W TDP

AM4 motherboards are still available and people continue buying them for PC builds. Also considering those who already have an AM4 motherboard, AMD is launching two new chips to entice those to upgrade but keep their existing motherboard and RAM. The AMD Ryzen 9 5900XT may not be as powerful as newer 7000 or 9000 series CPUs, but with 16 cores and 32 threads that can boost up to 4.8GHz, it's a great little chip for heavier workloads and gaming.

In a sea of "AI" products, it's good to see AMD go back to basics and launch hardware that people will want to buy without all this pointless marking. "Have an AM4 motherboard? Here are two new processors that can make for a powerful PC." Job done! This is what made the AMD keynote exciting. The AMD Ryzen 9000 processors will likely be incredible and that was to be expected, but the new AM4 processors were a pleasant surprise.

Should you buy an AM4 or AM5 motherboard?

For building new PCs from scratch, AM5 motherboards are the way to go. These provide access to the most powerful processors from AMD. The AMD Ryzen 7000 and 9000 series support the AM5 socket, allowing you to save money by purchasing older chips but still keeping compatibility with DDR5 RAM. For those with older AM4 motherboards, AMD has recently announced new AM4 processors for worldwide release, the AMD Ryzen 9 5900XT and Ryzen 7 5800XT.

These may not be as good as AM5 chips, but you can leverage more cache and faster clock speeds than what's available with the Ryzen 5000 series. Keeping your AM4 motherboard and DDR4 RAM system memory will save money and prevent unwanted parts from entering household waste.