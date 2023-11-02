Key Takeaways AMD's next-gen APUs may have a delayed release, but the company is focusing on launching multiple CPU lineups in the coming months.

The leaked AMD CPU roadmap reveals exciting new information on upcoming APUs like Dragon Range, Strix Point, Strix Halo, and Fire Range.

Future AMD APUs will feature enhanced gaming performance, AI capabilities, and impressive specifications like Zen 5 cores, RDNA 3.5 graphics, and XDNA 2 AI cores.

AMD's next-gen APUs could arrive a little later than expected, but the company has reportedly got its hands full in the coming months with the launch of multiple CPU lineups. The news comes from popular YouTube channel Moore's Law is Dead (MLID), which seemingly leaked AMD's CPU roadmap for the next couple of years, revealing new information on Kraken Point, Strix Point, Strix Halo, and Fire Range APUs.

According to the video, 2024 will see the release of a range of AMD APUs, including the top-end Dragon Range series that will have 16 Zen 4 CPU cores with X3D tech for enhanced gaming performance. Another notable launch next year will be the Strix Point APUs, which should come with 12 Zen 5 cores along with RDNA 3.5 graphics and XDNA 2 AI cores, offering between 45 and 50 TOPS of AI performance.

Other notable releases next year are tipped to include Hawk Point, Rembrandt-R, Barcelo-R, and Mendocino. Starting off with Hawk Point, it will come with 8 Zen 4 cores, RDNA 3 graphics, and XDNA 1 AI cores, offering 16 TOPS of AI performance. With Rembrandt-R, you get 8 Zen 3+ cores and RDNA 2 graphics, while Barcelo-R will offer Zen 3 cores and Vega graphics. Finally, the entry-level Mendocino will bring 4 Zen 2 cores along with RDNA 2 graphics.

In 2025, AMD will keep up its product launching spree, starting with the top-end Fire Range with 16 Zen 5 cores and X3D tech. Then there's the Phoenix successor Strix Halo, which was earlier expected to release in 2024, but has now seemingly been delayed until 2025. It is said to come with 16 Zen 5 cores, up to 40 RDNA 3.5 Compute Units, and 45–50 TOPS of AI performance from its XDNA 2 AI cores.

Source: AMD (via Moore's Law is Dead / YouTube)

Other APUs tipped to launch in 2025 include Kraken Point, Escher, and Rembrandt-R. Starting off with Kraken Point, it is tipped to come with 8 Zen 5 cores, RDNA 3.5 graphics, and XDNA 2 AI chips with 45–50 TOPS of AI performance. Escher is said to offer 8 Zen 4 cores, RDNA 3 graphics and 16 TOPS of AI performance with XDNA 1 architecture. Finally, Rembrandt-R will ship with 8 Zen 3 cores and RDNA 2 graphics.