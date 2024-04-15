The next generation of AMD desktop-class processors will be powered by Zen 5 architecture. AMD hasn't officially confirmed the existence of a Zen5-powered processor family, but we're certain one is on the way and this year's Computex could be the perfect opportunity for AMD to share some details. Zen 4 powered Ryzen 7000 CPUs, Ryzen 8000 APUs, and Ryzen Threadripper 7000 series HEDT, releasing in the tail end of 2022. Two years later, we're about due a refresh for the new AM5 platform.

Although we continue holding out for AMD to announce Zen 5 and the corresponding processor family, rumors and leaks have already surfaced so we'll cover everything you need to know about Zen 5 right here.

When will Zen 5 be available?

Coming soon!

Because AMD has yet to share details on Zen 5, we're not certain when the next generation of AMD processors will be officially released aside from the company confirming it's on track for 2024. That said, we're two years on from the AMD Ryzen 7000 series launch and it's about time we saw some new hardware from AMD to answer Intel's upcoming 15th-gen Arrow Lake chips.

Computex is a good time for AMD to bring to market its latest products, which will take place in June 2024.

What's new in AMD Zen 5?

IPC uplift and efficiency are key

Two ways AMD and Intel have been able to provide better performance are the addition of more cores and the raising of the maximum boost speeds. This was the case with the AMD Ryzen 7000 series and 14th-gen Intel processors. The Intel Core i9-14900KS is the fastest desktop-class processor with a maximum boost clock speed of 6.2 GHz before applying a manual overclock.

According to some of the leaks and rumors that have come to light, AMD's Zen 5 architecture will be powering chips with a maximum of 16 physical cores. That's the same as the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X with a 16-core and 32-thread configuration. AMD will likely be relying on architectural improvements through a smaller process node and other changes, resulting in up to a rumored 30% instructions-per-clock (IPC) uplift.

Even if AMD is unable (or unwilling) to increase the clock speeds and core counts, improving the underlying technologies for a performance increase of almost a third per clock would be a huge advancement for Ryzen processors. Other rumors point to AMD increasing the amount of L1, L2, and L3 cache across the board with the next generation of AMD chips.

What AMD Ryzen CPUs will launch?

Harder, better, faster, stronger

Close

We can expect to see a full desktop release based on Zen 5. If we continue following the odd numbering sequence for the Rzyen chip generations, Zen 5 could power the AMD Ryzen 9000 series. This would make some sense with the release of AMD Ryzen 8000 APUs such as the excellent AMD Ryzen 7 8700G. I'm expecting X versions, non-X versions, and chips with 3D V-Cache.

One thing that can be sure is the continued use of the AM5 socket. Though a BIOS update may be required for existing motherboards to work with the next batch of AMD processors, this would provide owners of an AMD AM5 motherboard a route to upgrade their PC without replacing anything in their system. It would also be great for those building a new PC by choosing older (and cheaper) motherboards.

AMD expects to scale the AM5 socket and wider platform well into 2026 so it's here to stay for the long term.

AM5 is a more mature platform

While we patiently wait for AMD to make an announcement surrounding Zen 5 and the rumored AMD Ryzen 9000 series of chips, AM5 has matured well with BIOS updates and other improvements since the initial AMD Ryzen 7000 launch. If you've been on the fence about buying an AM5 motherboard and switching to the newer generations of Ryzen chips, now would be a great time to consider doing so.