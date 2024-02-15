Key Takeaways AMD acknowledges vulnerabilities in its Zen CPUs, posing high-risk threats such as denial of service and code execution. BIOS fixes have been released, but not all processors have received patches yet.

Since AMD launched its first desktop processors featuring its Zen architecture, its chips have become some of the most dominant in the market. Today, the company has advanced to 5nm manufacturing technology, which is being used as the foundation for recent processors. As much as AMD and its products have evolved, however, they are still not without flaws. The company is now acknowledging recently discovered vulnerabilities, and it’s attempting to resolve the issues as soon as possible.

AMD has posted a security bulletin on its website, explaining that all Zen CPUs are now vulnerable to high-risk threats. Specifically, these CPUs have a System Packet Interface (SPI) vulnerability that can allow bad actors to execute everything from denial of service to arbitrary code. AMD has outlined all of the threats in its announcement and marked them as “high” in severity. However, the company has already released a series of BIOS fixes to help Zen CPU users mitigate the situation. With the most up-to-date AMD Generic Encapsulated Software Architecture, you should be able to protect your CPU. However, WFFC Tech notes that not all Zen processors have received a patch just yet, including the Ryzen 4000G and 5000G APU. If you’re using one of these products, it’s worth keeping tabs on news from AMD to ensure that you don’t miss the rollout of a fix.

Source: XDA-Developers

AMD is poised to have a big year if it can catch up to its competitors, namely Nvidia. In 2023, it managed to gain ground with the release of its Ryzen 7000 series. Additionally, it carved out a niche for itself in the market by being mindful of pricing upon launching new products. As long as it can also stay on top of unexpected snags, such as security vulnerabilities, AMD’s future still looks bright. Customers who see its dedication to keep everything operating smoothly may be more inclined to return.