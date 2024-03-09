Key Takeaways AMD Adrenaline driver 24.1.1 unveils a new video upscaling feature for RX 7000 GPUs to enhance sharpness and clarity in videos playing in DirectX apps.

Chrome and Edge users must enable 'Media Foundation for Clear' to access AMD's advanced video algorithm feature.

Adrenaline driver 24.1.1 update also includes text detection and encoding optimizations for gamers and content creators.

AMD finally has a response to Nvidia's Video Super Resolution (VSR) capability, launched last year to enhance online videos. With the latest Adrenaline driver 24.1.1, AMD has introduced a new advanced video algorithm for RX 7000 GPUs and DirectX 11 apps to elevate the overall visual experience.

Behind the scenes, AMD's "advanced video upscale algorithm" will leverage RX 7000 GPUs' processing power to transform lower-resolution videos to up to 4K resolutions. As a result, AMD Radeon RX 7000 users will see improvements in sharpness and clarity in videos playing in DirectX 11 applications, such as the best browsers like Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge, and media players.

However, as noted by AMD, Chrome and Edge users need to enable 'Media Foundation for Clear' by visiting "chrome://flags/" or "edge://flags/" from the address bar before getting their hands on the video upscaling feature. Once that's done, navigate to the Adrenaline control panel and look for the Graphics tab to find the upscaler. In the Graphics tab, you can also see a slider to adjust the level of sharpness. But before that, you should be familiar with AMD's Adrenaline driver software if you aren't already.

What's in it for gamers and creators?

AMD's Adrenaline driver 24.1.1 update has additional video improvements beyond upscaling for gamers and content creators. AMD has updated Content Adaptive Machine Learning (CAML) text detection for gamers to ensure better readability of subtitles or any other in-game text elements while playing 4K games.

Moreover, the driver update includes optimizations for several encoding codecs, including AVC, HEVC, and AV1. AMD says the said optimizations are designed to improve video encode quality without specifying what those improvements are. However, since video editing and streaming are some of the tasks that require high-quality video encoding, this is likely to be aimed at creators.

Interestingly, though, AMD hasn't mentioned whether it's used AI to bring the aforementioned visual improvements. But what the release notes highlight, apart from visual enhancements, is a plethora of fixes and known issues. If you're interested in those, check out the official release notes here.