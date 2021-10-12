AMD’s AM5 platform will launch in 2022 with support for DDR5 and PCIe 5.0

AMD released its first Ryzen processor five years ago, and the company is celebrating that by looking back at those successful years. AMD’s executives Robert Hallock and John Taylor sat down to discuss the entire architecture, and how the company managed to hit different milestones in the world of semiconductors. AMD also confirmed its new AM5 platform will launch in 2022, and it’ll support both PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 memory at launch.

Two minutes into the “AMD Ryzen Processors: 5 Years Later” video, the two individuals are taking a trip down the memory lane, recalling how the company unveiled “Ryzen” with a couple of performances demos at launch. Robert then continues to talk about Ryzen’s new platform. “In 2022 Ryzen will have a new platform and some key ingredients are DDR5, PCI Express Gen 5, and cooler compatibility with existing AM4 coolers,” he says.

You can watch AMD’s video below:

AMD shares AM5 details

While we already knew about the DDR5, this is the first confirmation about PCIe 5 support. It’s good to finally know AMD is not giving up its I/O lead to the competition. Just to recall — AMD has supported PCIe 4.0 since Zen 2 in 2019, while Intel only delivered the support for PCIe 4.0 this year. With PCIe 5 doubling the available bandwidth, it’ll be interesting to see how much of an impact it’ll have on the performance.

We also like how AMD addressed CPU cooler compatibility was in the video while announcing the new details. Hallock confirmed cooler compatibility with existing AM4 coolers as one of the key ingredients of AM5. This means you’ll be able to bring your existing CPU coolers to the new motherboard. There’s no need to buy a new one or wait for manufacturers to release adapters.

With AMD confirming the new details about AM5, things are getting competitive in the PC space. Intel’s Alder Lake processors are expected to land early next year followed by the ‘Intel Arc’ GPUs. We’ll then get our hands dirty with all the new PCIe 5.0 stuff while waiting for AMD’s AM5 platform to land on our desktops, perhaps in Q3, 2022.