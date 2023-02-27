It's a bit of an open secret that AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs aren't selling very well due to a variety of factors, one of which is the high buy-in price for the AM5 platform. AMD 600 series motherboards and the DDR5 RAM they require are more expensive than hardware from previous generations, resulting in a price increase that's most noticeable on midrange Ryzen 7000 builds. In order to counteract this, AMD is offering up to a $125 discount for buyers who purchase a Ryzen 7000 CPU, motherboard, and DDR5 memory between February 27 and April 1.

The actual details of how this AM5 bundle is going to work are somewhat unclear. AMD says the discount ranges from $75 to $125 but hasn't provided specific metrics on what determines how large your discount will be, and you'll have to buy all three components in a single purchase to qualify.

In a statement to Tom's Hardware, the company specified that higher-end components would come with a larger discount and that Amazon and Newegg would be participating retailers. Except for the 7000X3D models, this discount is available for all Ryzen 7000 CPUs.

The new AM5 bundle is the latest in the series of moves AMD has undertaken to make Ryzen 7000 more competitive. The initial models at first launched at relatively high MSRPs, but all of them now routinely retail for $50 to $100 less in what appears to be a reaction to Intel's 13th-generation. Then AMD launched 65-watt, non-X SKUs with lower price tags and even openly advertised the fact that you could turn these non-X models into X models just by enabling a single setting. Additionally, this AM5 bundle is running alongside the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor promotion, which also ends on April 1.