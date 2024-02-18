Key Takeaways Microsoft will soon support AMD NPUs in Task Manager.

NPUs aid AI-based processes, separate from CPUs and GPUs.

NPU implementation is important for monitoring and optimizing system performance when training or using AI.

For a little while now, Microsoft and Intel have enjoyed a good partnership. DirectML is coming to Intel NPUs, and for a little while, those with AMD processors were seemingly left in the cold. Now, Microsoft has finally shown the Intel rival some attention by giving AMD support for the Task Manager.

AMD NPU support is making its way to Microsoft's Task Manager

As reported by Neowin, AMD NPUs will finally show up in Windows' Task Manager. If you're not sure what an NPU is, it's a new component to computers to aid with processing. Much like how the CPU handles regular processes and GPUs are dedicated graphics processors, NPUs are specially used for AI-based processes.

With this agreement, AMD's NPUs will now use the Microsoft Compute Driver Model (MCDM). Part of this implementation means you can keep tabs on how the NPU is doing and how much processing power it's using via Task Manager, which will be particularly important when people begin using their NPUs for strenuous AI-based tasks. As AMD puts it:

Being able to track how resources are allocated in real-time and which system components are under load is useful for monitoring application behavior. This kind of tracking is particularly important in notebooks where end users may choose to maximize battery life by controlling where certain workloads run or adjusting global power settings either via the Windows Settings menu or in an OEM-provided application.

NPU implementation is going to be vital in the coming months. With AI PCs entering the consumer market, Microsoft will ideally support as many different NPU brands as possible so people aren't left out because of their choice of hardware.