There's no doubt that AMD's new RX 9070 XT is one of the best graphics cards you can buy this year. As you can read in our RX 9070 XT review, it offers performance on the level of the RTX 5070 Ti, just for $150 less. However, if you're willing to make a few small tweaks, you can actually get performance ahead of Nvidia's $1,000 RTX 5080, at least according to new testing from famed overclocker Der8auer.
AMD needs to do more to keep the 9070 series at MSRP levels
Unfortunately, we're already seeing reports of retailers hiking the prices of AMD's Radeon RX 90 series. This couldn't come at a worse time for PC gamers who are finally able to explore an AMD-powered upgrade route for their existing system. AMD did all the hard work with the launch of FSR 4, the RX 9070, and RX 9070 XT, yet it is now having to plead with retailers to maintain MSRP on listings. If you can't spot a good deal on one of the new RDNA 4 GPUs, don't lose hope, and never buy one from a scalper. AMD needs to do more.