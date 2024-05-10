AMD Ryzen 7 5800X $175 $449 Save $274 The Ryzen 7 5800X is a fantastic CPU can handle pretty much anything you can throw at it. But where it really excels is with gaming, offering impressive performance that really goes unmatched at its current price point. For a limited time, you can save big, with the CPU costing just $175 for a limited time. $175 at Amazon

There are a lot of great CPUs on the market, but if you're looking to build a new PC on the cheap, then you're going to want to stick with a processor from AMD. The company has long offered processors that undercut Intel, while still offering competitive power, which is great if you're looking to save some money.

With that said, we've managed to find an awesome deal on AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X processor, which manages to cuts 61% off from the original retail price. That means, for a limited time, you can score this processor for just $175, which is one of the lowest prices we've seen to date. So get it while you can because this deal won't last long.

What's great about AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X processor?

This CPU is designed with gaming in mind. So, if you're trying to build a new gaming PC, this is going to be a great CPU option. The processor is part of the Ryzen 5000 series, and makes use of an AM4 socket, which means, there's going to be a great selection of motherboards available.

The CPU has 8 cores and 16 threads, and has a base operating speed of 3.8Ghz, and a max boost clock speed that comes in at a whopping 4.7Ghz. The package here doesn't come with any cooling, so it's recommended to pick something up, so you can get this thing installed the day it comes in the mail. Luckily, we have some awesome recommendations, with some coming in as low as just $18.

For the most part, you really can't go wrong with this CPU. And while it is a little older, it's priced right and still offers a lot of punch. And if you've never built a PC before, we have a detailed guide showing you how. So grab this deal and get started by building an awesome yet affordable gaming PC today.