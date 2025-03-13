Summary Windows 10 outperforms Windows 11 on the Ryzen 9 9950X3D by up to 20% in Fortnite.

VBS causes a slight performance loss on Windows 11, but only at 1080p.

The performance gap is significant at 1080p but disappears entirely at 4K.

Support for Windows 10 is ending this year, but you might want to hang a little while longer if you have AMD's Ryzen 9 9950X3D. The CPU can run up to 20% faster in some games on Windows 10 versus Windows 11, according to testing done by YouTuber Tech YES City (via Neowin). Although the performance uplift isn't present across games, the YouTuber found advantages on Windows 10 in multiple titles on both the Ryzen 9 9950X3D and Ryzen 7 9800X3D.

Virtualization-Based Security is apparently to blame

Microsoft wants you to keep VBS on in Windows 11

The performance gap comes from Virtualization-Based Security, also known as VBS or Core Isolation. This is a security setting that Microsoft recommends turning on in Windows 11 that isolates the OS kernel in a virtualized environment. VBS has been around for a while, and it's been a constant sticking point for potential performance differences in games. In Windows 10, it was recommended to turn VBS off for the best performance, though that changed with Windows 11.

Tech YES City found close to a 20% performance increase in Windows 10 when compared to Windows 11 with VBS on. More interesting, there was a 9% jump when comparing Windows 11 to Windows 10 with VBS off in both. These results came from Fortnite, where the YouTuber tested with Low settings at 1080p. This is a completely CPU-bound scenario, but it shows some interesting performance quirks when isolating the CPU.

Windows 10 also won out in Counter-Strike 2, Baulder's Gate 3, and Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, though to a much smaller degree than Fortnite. Once again, all of these tests were done at 1080p with Low graphics settings, and in a test bench equipped with Nvidia's RTX 5090.

The YouTuber attributes some of the performance loss due to how Windows 11 schedules tasks, pointing to Intel's hybrid architecture and how it sees a performance benefit on Windows 11. Even with 3D V-Cache in its latest chips, AMD has stuck with a single core design for its desktop processors.

Source: Tech YES City

Although the performance gap is large at 1080p with Low settings, there's a good chance you won't be playing games this way if you have AMD's latest and greatest CPU. You can see from the YouTuber's testing at 4K High in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 how the performance advantage of Windows 10 completely disappears, regardless of if you turn VBS on or off. This is a much more realistic scenario if you're using a Ryzen 9 9950X3D and an RTX 5090.

Still, it's an interesting look inside Windows 11 and how it impacts CPU performance. That doesn't mean you should stay on Windows 10, however, especially after it reaches end-of-life later this year.