Key Takeaways Experience the simplicity of custom app stores like AltStore on your iPhone in Europe now, offering unique apps unavailable on the App Store.

With an affordable yearly fee, AltStore allows easy installation of apps like Delta and Clip directly from your iPhone without sideloading or a computer.

Keep an eye out for future third-party app stores like Epic Games Store and Setapp coming to iOS in Europe, offering access to apps outside Apple's rules.

If you have an iPhone and you live in Europe, then you've probably already discovered that you can now install third-party app stores on your smartphone. When I went to try and download Delta, it wasn't available in Europe on the App Store, and Riley Testut's AltStore is the official way to download it here. This made me take the plunge into a feature that I truly think Americans will be jealous of, and that's custom app stores on your iPhone.

These app stores are only starting to take off now, and the very first that's available on Android for normal users is AltStore. It has an exceedingly low yearly fee (I paid roughly $2), and there are more to come in the future, too.

Related How to easily sideload apps on any iPhone using AltStore If you want to sideload apps on your iPhone, there aren't a lot of options. Thankfully, you'll only need AltStore.

What it's like to install a custom app store on an iPhone

A surprisingly simple process

Close

I wasn't quite sure what I expected, but it was really easy to install AltStore on my iPhone. I needed to download it in Safari (Chrome doesn't have the necessary permissions to install it), but it took about five minutes of my time and €1.85 for a year of AltStore to get set up with it.

Once installed, I could browse what AltStore has to offer. At present, all that's available is Delta, a retro Nintendo emulator, and Clip, a Patreon-only clipboard management software. However, installing applications was super easy; simply tapping "Free" would download and install Delta, just like you would expect any app store to work. There was no need to do anything weird with sideloading or any need for a computer, I could do it all from my iPhone.

Third-party app stores, so far, work exactly like you expect. These stores will typically take a fee to sign up as Apple imposes a fee of 50 cent per user, and that's why AltStore cost me €1.85.

More third-party app stores are around the corner

Epic Games and Setapp, to name a couple

The Epic Games Store and MacPaw’s Setapp are both set to come to iOS in the coming months, and that has a few implications for users. For starters, Epic Games' Fortnite will finally return to iOS with the launch of the company's app store, This is, again, only in Europe as Fortnite will be distributed through the company's own app store.

As for Setapp, it's a conglomerate of apps for things like productivity, smartphone management, and so much more. Setapp is a subscription service that costs $10 a month for all of the apps that it contains, and that fee will presumably also cover the cost of the Setapp app store, too.

While Apple makes it out to be a scary thing, the company is also clear that apps distributed on alternative app stores won't need to follow the App Store's rules. "Apps available on alternative app marketplaces receive an age rating, but some apps may offer content that wouldn't be allowed on the App Store." For example, if Apple hadn't allowed Delta to be distributed on the App Store, you could have still installed it through AltStore in the way that I've shown here.

If you're an avid Fortnite player or you want to use apps that would cross Apple's rules, you'll either need to live in Europe or sideload AltStore on your iPhone like everyone had to do a few months ago. Even then, you still might not get to play titles like Fortnite, and it depends on what Epic Games does. Plus, the method of sideloading AltStore on an iPhone has its limitations, including a small number of apps that you can actually install through it at any given time.

If you live in Europe and want to install AltStore on your iPhone, check out the AltStore site for instructions on how to do so. If you live outside of Europe, such as in the U.S., it's very unlikely that you'll get to see a feature like this come to your device anytime soon. Maybe with government intervention, but that's what it took to get this in Europe in the first place.