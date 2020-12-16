Among Us officially makes its way to the Nintendo Switch

Winner of the ‘Best Multiplayer Game’ and ‘Best Mobile Game’ at The Game Awards this year, Among Us is now available on the Nintendo Switch. The game will offer cross-platform compatibility, meaning that players on mobile, PC and Switch can play with each other. Announced at the Nintendo Direct Indie World Showcase, Among Us players on the Nintendo Switch will have the option of multiplayer sessions for both online and local.

As per the listing on the Nintendo Store, the game can be purchased for $5 and has a size of 421MB. Among Us was originally launched in 2018 by developer InnerSloth, but has only managed to gain a wider audience this year. Bringing in the Switch expands the horizon for the game to even more players, and the Switch is the perfect platform for a game like this.

During this year’s Game Awards, Among Us developers not only won two awards but also gave us a preview of what players can expect in 2021.

Prep the airlock and join your crewmates in a multiplayer game of teamwork and betrayal!!#AmongUsGame by @InnerslothDevs is available today on #NintendoSwitch! #IndieWorld pic.twitter.com/RTrsLS02tV — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 15, 2020

By ‘early next year’ the game will include a brand new map called the ‘The Airship’. This would be the fourth map added to the game and according to the developers, it is expected to be more extensive than the existing ones. The new map will also introduce new tasks and skins, the ability to decide where you start a match, and the addition of ladders and elevators to access certain areas of the ship.

☀️ THE AIRSHIP – A new map coming early 2021 ☀️ Prepare yourselves, crewmates. This upcoming (free!) map will include:

🔹 all new tasks

🔹 your choice of what room to start in

🔹 ladders?!

🔹 and more? But don’t forget about those Impostors lurking around… pic.twitter.com/IU2HJGuyEY — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) December 11, 2020

Among Us has been one of the most talked-about games this year. While the game had less than 1,000 downloads in August 2018, two years later the game recorded that it was downloaded more than 18,000 times that figure. One of the reasons for the popularity of the online multiplayer social deduction game has been the pandemic as it allowed players to be social at the same time maintaining social distancing. Another reason has been the large number of content creators who have started playing and livestreaming their gameplays on YouTube and Twitch.