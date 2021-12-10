Among Us is coming soon to VR via Quest, Steam, and PlayStation VR

Among Us is an online multiplayer game that’s been around for a while now. But, it was only in 2020 and 2021 that it gained popularity among online streamers and players worldwide. It even made it to our list of the best Android games you can play. Over the past few months, its developers have rolled out several updates to include new maps, anonymous voting, etc. Late last year, the game even made its way to the Nintendo Switch. Now, the creators have announced that Among Us will soon be available to play in VR.

A trailer video was recently uploaded to YouTube (via Android Central) demonstrating how the game would look like in VR. The trailer confirms that Innersloth, the developer of Among Us, is going to unveil a VR version of the game that would be available to play via the Meta Quest 2, Steam, and PlayStation VR platforms. The game is being developed in partnership with Schell Games and Robot Teddy — the developers behind popular VR titles like Superhot VR and I Expect You To Die.

The core objectives and gameplay are going to remain similar even in the VR version of the game. If you’ve played Among Us on your smartphone before, you will instantly get familiar with the VR version of the game. The only difference would be that the tasks you do will feel more life-like since you will be doing them with your own hands. This will give the game a more immersive feel compared to playing it in 2D on a smartphone or computer.

The fact that you will now get a first-person perspective while navigating through the game makes it more interesting and challenging at the same time. If you have a VR headset, get ready to have some multiplayer fun with Among Us, hopefully early next year.