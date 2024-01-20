In the dynamic landscape of portable power stations, the Ampace Andes 600 Pro emerges as a powerhouse, redefining the boundaries of performance, reliability, and versatility.

Engineered with precision and utilizing cutting-edge technology, the Andes 600 Pro stands tall as a robust companion for all your power needs.

Remarkable battery capacity and lifespan

At the heart of the Andes 600 Pro lies an automotive-grade battery cell technology, boasting a substantial 584Wh capacity and an impressive cycle life of up to 2,000 cycles. This engineering marvel ensures a long-lasting and dependable power solution, setting new standards for safety, reliability, and longevity in the realm of portable power stations.

Unparalleled power output and compatibility

Delivering a consistent 600W of power across nine output ports—including AC, DC, car socket, USB-C, and USB-A—the Andes 600 Pro effortlessly supports various devices and scenarios.

With Ampace’s A-Turbo technology, this powerhouse can even cater to appliances with a maximum power requirement of up to 1800W, offering unparalleled compatibility and versatility for activities ranging from outdoor adventures to home emergency power backup.

Lightning-fast charging experience

Amping up the charging game, Ampace introduces the revolutionary A-Boost fast charging technology. Whether connected to the grid, a car charger, or a solar panel, this state-of-the-art battery ensures unmatched speed and convenience.

Supporting 550W grid charging, 200W solar charging, and 96W car charging, the Andes 600 Pro achieves an 80% charge in just one hour and a complete 100% charge in a remarkable 1.5 hours.

Extreme environment performance

Designed to thrive in harsh conditions, the Andes 600 Pro showcases exceptional functionality even in temperatures as low as -20°C (-4°F). With a capacity retention rate of over 80%, it ensures stable discharge performance, making it a reliable power source for outdoor adventures or emergency situations.

Advanced Battery Management System (BMS)

Backed by Ampace and ATL's expertise in battery cell technology, the Andes 600 Pro boasts the most advanced BMS. Featuring A-Guard technology, it offers multi-tiered protection against battery faults, proactive risk detection, and intelligent balancing algorithms to enhance charging/discharging performance and extend battery lifespan by 50%.

Seamless control with the Ampace app

To elevate user experience, the Andes 600 Pro seamlessly integrates with the Ampace app. Through Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, users gain remote access to monitor power levels, customize settings, manage temperature, and control LED features, making management and optimization effortless.

The power solution for every adventure

The Ampace Andes 600 Pro, available at $449, is a must-have if you need power wherever you are. Between 20 January and 29 February 2024, you can save 20% by using the code 2061ODHQ, bringing the price down to $359.20. Thanks to its robust, reliable, and innovative design, you can stay powered and connected at every turn. Empower your journey with Andes 600 Pro!