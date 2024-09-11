Key Takeaways Analogue Pocket has released a limited range of GBC Colors handhelds in homage to the iconic Game Boy Color.

The limited editions will be color matched and released in limited quantities on September 12th.

The Regular Editions will also be restocked on the same day, costing $249.99 each.

One of the coolest things about retro gaming handhelds is how close they can emulate the real deal. For those who really want a blast from the past, nothing does the job better than a device colored the way the original was. If you're looking for a Game Boy-esque portable gaming device and want to relive the 90s with a slick color scheme, Analogue Pocket has revealed the GBC Colors range that captures the original style. But be quick, as the range won't be around forever.

Analogue reveals the Pocket GBC Colors Limited Editions range

The company broke the news on the official Analogue blog. It's great news for retro fans, as the range is getting a limited splash of color to represent the consoles of yore:

An homage to the iconic original GBC Colors. Color matched. On sale September 12th 8am PDT and shipping September 16th. Released in limited quantities.

The company is also pleased to announce that Regular Editions will begin restocking and shipping on the same days as the limited edition, which is great news for those who have been waiting to grab a unit.

The blog post is a little sparse on the details for the GBC Colors range, so if you're interested, be sure to check out the official GBC Colors product page for more details. You can flick between the different colors to see which one suits you best, and get a link to the store for when they go live tomorrow. Whichever color you pick, the Analogue Pocket GBC Colors Limited Editions models will cost $249.99 apiece.

If this is the first time you've met the Analogue Pocket, you've been missing out. In our Analogue Pocket review, we gave it a solid 8.5/10, stating that it was "the best way to play those old Game Boy cartridges, period." And because the GBC Colors range will use the same hardware, we're certain they'll perform just as well as their regular counterparts.