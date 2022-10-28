Today, Analogue will offer one last chance to purchase its coveted consoles, the Super Nt and Mega Sg. The two consoles were first released back in 2017 and 2018, respectively, and the restocks have been few and far between. If you're interested in either of these consoles, it'll probably be a good idea to try and grab one or both of the units during the final sale. Analogue has stated that it will offer both consoles for sale as a package for those that are interested.

For those that are unfamiliar, Analogue is a company known for designing and developing modernized versions of older classic video game consoles. It started a little over a decade ago with its Analogue CMVS unit and has, since then, reproduced many of your childhood favorites, like the NES, SNES, and the Sega Mega Drive / Genesis. More recently, the company introduced its first handheld console, the Analogue Pocket, which is capable of playing Game Boy games.

When first released, the Super Nt and Mega Sg, were runaway successes. While Analogue doesn't release sales numbers for its products, for the most part, every release instantly sells out. What makes the consoles unique is that they don't use emulation and instead rely on hardware to replicate the original experience as close as possible. Of course, the consoles have modern-day upgrades like 1080p output and digital audio, but the gameplay should be near perfect when compared to the original consoles.

For the most part, these are the best-modernized video game consoles that you can buy if you're into retro gaming. The only thing that might get in your way is the price, coming in at $199 each. These consoles don't come cheap, but their design and capabilities remain unmatched. If interested, Analogue will offer the last batch of its consoles on its website starting at 8 am PT, with an expected shipment date for the last quarter of 2023.

Source: Analogue