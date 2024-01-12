Key Takeaways Microsoft Edge for mobile now has a "Chat with Images" option, allowing users to analyze and create AI pictures using Copilot.

To enable this feature, users must manually toggle it on in the browser's settings.

Microsoft's focus on AI in Edge suggests that more features will be added in the future, making it a strong competitor in the browser market.

When 2024 began, Microsoft silently changed the name of its browser on Android and iOS to "Microsoft Edge: AI Browser." At the time, there wasn't much in Microsoft Edge that truly made it an "AI browser," only that it had received an update to its Copilot AI assistant that brought it up to the same level as its web version. Now, the browser is getting some interesting AI updates of its own, with a new "Chat with Images" option appearing within Edge for mobile.

Copilot's new functionality on Edge for mobile

As spotted by MSPowerUser, the feature arrived on the newest version of Microsoft Edge for Android and iOS. If you use the browser, you'd be forgiven for missing it; right now, it's an option you have to manually toggle on to use. If you visit "edge://flags" on the latest version of Edge, then search for "mobile copilot" and toggle on the option that appears. If you can't see a "mobile copilot" option, you'll need to wait until the update arrives on your device.

Once enabled, you'll see two new options appear in the context menu when you select an image. The first, called "Ask Copilot," shows the image to Copilot and lets it analyze its contents. The second, called "Generate AI images," tells Copilot to create an AI picture using the source as the inspiration. Beforehand, Copilot struggled with processing images on Edge for mobile, so this is a welcome addition for anyone who loves using Microsoft's AI-powered assistant.

With Microsoft's newfound push to make Microsoft Edge an "AI browser," this will likely be just the start of the company adding more features to Copilot. As such, now is a good time to keep your eyes on Microsoft Edge as the Redmond giant banks on AI to help it topple its competitors in the browser market.