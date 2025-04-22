Summary Anbernic stops all purchases from China to the US due to tariffs.

US customers can still buy Anbernic products from US warehouses.

Imported Anbernic devices won't be affected by the price increase in the US due to China tariffs.

This has been a bad week for people who enjoy handheld retro consoles. We've only just recovered from Retroid announcing that some Pocket Classic colorways won't make it to the US, and now Anbernic has hit us with its own news. Turns out, any Anbernic consoles that haven't arrived on US soil already won't make it as the China tariffs bite hard into the company's import costs.

As spotted by The Verge, Anbernic has updated its shipping policies to reflect the change:

Due to changes in U.S. tariff policies, we will be suspending all orders shipping from China to the United States starting today. We strongly recommend prioritizing products shipped from our U.S. warehouse, which are currently not affected by import duties and can be purchased with confidence. If you have already encountered any customs fees during this transitional period, please do not hesitate to contact us—we will work with you to find a suitable solution.

Two things to note here: first, people who are outside of the US aren't affected by this change. As such, if you're hoping to by an Anbernic from a different country, you should see them still in stock, and at the same price as they were before this announcement.

Second, if you are in the US, take special note of how Anbernic mentions US-based products. Because these have already been imported from China before the tariffs came into effect, they weren't hit by the 145% rise in price and can still be bought at their original price. However, once stores run out of imported devices from China, there likely won't be any more for a while.

If you already have an Anbernic RG35XXSP (or you're getting one ASAP before they go away), you can do some interesting stuff with it. For instance, you can learn how to use Moonlight to play PC games like Stardew Valley on the Anbernic RG35XXSP.