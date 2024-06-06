Key Takeaways Affordable alternative to premium handheld gaming consoles like Steam Deck and Zotac Zone.

Anbernic RG Cube offers retro gaming, streaming from PC, 2-player battles, and more features for gamers.

Available in multiple colors starting at $159.99, with June 8th sales launch for compact, portable gaming.

Over the past few weeks, we've seen plenty of handheld gaming consoles enter the market, but they've all tended to be on the more premium side of the spectrum. Just this week, we heard more news on the Zotac Zone and the Asus ROG Ally X, both of which came in at a weighty $800 for a unit. However, we're also seeing Steam Deck alternatives that come cheaper than Valve's product, such as the Anbernic RG Cube. The cute little console has a more palatable price point, and if you're interested, you can grab your own very soon.

The Anbernic RG Cube: a more portable gaming console than most

The Anbernic RG Cube is a little kit that can do a lot. It runs Android 13, but it supports over 30 different emulators and supports Moonlight so you can stream your PC games onto your device. It features hall joysticks and shoulder triggers, a touchscreen, and can output video over Wi-Fi or a 1080p DisplayPort. You can use the Wi-Fi connection to find other people with their own Anbernics and challenge them to wireless 2-player battles. The battery can last for 7 hours of use and takes 3 hours to recharge again. Plus, the unit comes with pretty RGB lightning, so you know it's for gamers.

If you fancy one for yourself, you can pick one up for yourself when sales start June 8th at 3 am PDT. You can grab one in gray, black, beige, white, and purple. Prices start at $159.99, with options to pay for extra storage. And if you're looking for something that's even more pocket-sized than this, why not check out our review of the Analogue Pocket that aims to bring the classic Game Boy into the modern era with some nice quality-of-life features?