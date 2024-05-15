Key Takeaways Anbernic releases RG35XXSP on May 17th with modern retro gaming features.

RG35XXSP runs on ARM Cortex-A53, with a 3.5-inch screen, and supports 30+ emulators.

Priced at $64.99, the RG35XXSP is affordable, versatile, and great for retro gaming fans.

There are a ton of retro gaming handhelds out there, but not all of them are as sleek as the Anbernic RG35XXSP. Built with a similar hinged design to the Game Boy SP (and perhaps what the end of its name is hinting at), the RG35XXSP is packed full of features that will make it a hit with any retro gamer on the go. Best of all, if you want one yourself, there's still time to get ready for its release on May 17th.

Image Credit: Anbernic

Anbernic has been in the portable retro gaming scene for a while now, releasing a range of different products for playing classics on the go. However, the RG35XXSP bundles all the hardware in a cool clamshell device, and - as we'll cover later - it weighs in at a very agreeable price.

The whole thing runs off of an ARM Cortex-A53, which gives the RG35XXSP enough processing power to emulate older games while also using very little battery. It has a 3.5-inch screen with a 640x480 resolution, plus a backlight for night-time gaming sessions. It supports 30+ emulators that span all the way up to the PSP era, and if you're not a fan of using the controls on the unit, you can use its Bluetooth connection to wire up a controller instead.

Despite its retro origins, it still packs some great modern-day features. You can use its Wi-Fi adapter to connect with other people using an RG35XXSP and play games with them. Plus, if you feel like playing something more recent, you can stream your PC games onto it using the Moonlight app.

Unlike other retro gaming handhelds, the RG35XXSP has a very competitive price point. It usually goes for $64.99, but if you're quick, you can grab one for $58.99 if you buy it in the first three days of its release. As such, this affordable yet capable retro gaming handheld has some real potential for fans of the classics when it releases on May 17th.