Key Takeaways Anbernic offers 3 new transparent colors for the RG35XXSP console: White, Green, Red.

The new models feature a unique visual appeal while maintaining what makes the RG35XXSP so great.

The RG35XXSP received a stellar 9/10 review score from XDA and is priced at $64.99.

Here at XDA, we love our portable handhelds. So, when a company we already love comes out and claims that there's now even more selection available for the devices we adore, we can't help but pick it up. Anbernic has revealed three more lovely colors for its RG35XXSP console, and the best bit is, they're available right now.

Related Ayaneo Flip DS review: A flipping great handheld that makes me miss my Nintendo DS The Ayaneo Flip DS is a fantastic gaming handheld, but there's one major drawback that makes it a non-starter for a lot of people.

The Anbernic RG35XXSP gets three more color options

Close

As announced on the Anbernic blog, the RG35XXSP already comes in four colors: Silver, Gray, High-Tech Black, and Blue. Now, the company is pleased to announce that you have three more colors to choose from:

Transparent White – A sleek, modern design that showcases the inner workings of the console, perfect for those who appreciate minimalism with a futuristic twist. Transparent Green – Fresh and eye-catching, this option combines the nostalgia of classic gaming with a bold, vibrant look. Transparent Red – Energetic and dynamic, this color is for those who want their device to stand out and make a statement. These transparent models not only provide a visual treat but also maintain the same high-performance features that have made the RG35XXSP a hit in the retro gaming community.

As you might imagine, there are no technical or specification differences with these new additions; they should feel and play like any other model. However, the new colors definitely give a more personal vibe to them - I'm personally a huge fan of the green one.

If this is your first rodeo with the Anbernic RG35XXSP, you're missing out. Our editor Adam Conway put the device through its paces in the XDA labs, and it emerged with an excellent 9/10 score in our review. Not to mention that its $64.99 price tag is an absolute steal for everything you get with the device. If you've been on the fence about grabbing one, these new colors make for an excellent excuse.