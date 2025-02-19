Software evolves in both user interface and functionality, or it gets replaced with new technology. Take Microsoft Word, for example. It has undergone countless changes and looks nothing like it did when it first debuted in 1983. The theory of evolution applies not just to us as a species, but also to the things we create. However, some software has seen little to no change since its debut and has still managed to survive. In fact, many applications that are over two decades old remain fully functional on Microsoft's latest operating system, Windows 11.

7 Disk Cleanup

It can still help you free up space

Disk Cleanup is a computer maintenance utility included in Microsoft Windows designed to free up disk space. It was introduced in Windows 98 and has been a part of Microsoft Windows ever since.

While Windows 11 introduced Storage Sense for automated cleanups, Disk Cleanup persists as a manual, granular tool for advanced users. It excels at deleting system restore points, temporary files, and outdated Windows Update remnants — features Storage Sense lacks. You can access Disk Cleanup by simply searching for it in the Start menu.

6 Windows Media Player

Still quite alive

Windows Media Player first made its debut as part of an optional package in Windows 3.0. Over the years, it grew into a full-featured media player. Back in the days of Windows XP and Windows 7, it was your all-in-one solution for playing DVDs, organizing your music collection, ripping CDs, and even syncing some music players. Even today, many people still turn to it for those classic tasks.

Even though the modern Media Player app supports a wider range of formats and offers some extra features, the legacy version is still available in Windows 11. If you want to use it, simply search for "Turn Windows features on or off," go to the Media Features section, and check the box for Windows Media Player Legacy.

5 Control Panel

But Microsoft is trying hard to replace it