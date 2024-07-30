Key Takeaways Winamp skins bring a wave of nostalgia, offering a glimpse into internet history and the early days of customization.

Fixing corrupted Winamp skins led to uncovering unique tidbits and quirky surprises hidden within the files.

The curator of the Winamp Skin Museum uncovered 53 previously-unarchived skins, showcasing a glimpse into the creativity of the past.

Remember Winamp? More importantly, remember Winamp skins? Sure, back in the '00s, Winamp was a good-looking media player that won the hearts of all who used it, but you could always go one step further with a custom Winamp skin. Think of your favorite TV show, videogame, or anime from the turn of the 21st Century, and there's a good chance that someone made a Winamp skin based on it.

While these skins don't hold the same reverence as they did back in the early days of the internet, they're still a great way to reminisce about the past. So when someone uncovered a treasure trove of Winamp skins that hadn't seen the light of day for over a decade, it definitely brought back a lot of memories.

The hunt to repair Winamp skins reveals even more skins - plus some extra tidbits of history

As spotted by TechSpot, this is a story detailed on Jordan Eldredge's blog. If you've never heard of him, he's the curator of the Winamp Skin Museum, which contains over 90,000 skins for the beloved media player. It's some seriously impressive work; you can search through the skins, click on the ones you like, and even mess around with the UI and play some songs, all through the website. I could easily get lost in it for hours.

But this is not about that; or rather, it's not wholly about the museum. This is the story of Jordan trying to recover some corrupted Winamp skins. As Jordan mentions, Winamp skins are just ZIP files with a different file extension, meaning you can crack them open and peek inside. As it turns out, people used Winamp to store all kinds of weird things, including but not exclusive to:

A PDF to rent a bowling pin mascot costume.

A photo of a car titled "Bob's Car".

A biography of Chet Baker.

An executable that was ominously named "Worm.exe" but ended up being a Snake clone.

Four dudes hanging around a basketball hoop.

Sometimes a skin contained another skin. All in all, Jordan managed to find 127 skins, 54 of which were not already in the museum. So, Jordan did the good thing and uploaded them into the halls of his museum, preserved forever. And now I'm considering using Winamp again in 2024. Well, there goes my evening.

If you're curious about Winamp, it's still alive. In fact, it's going open source in September 24th, 2024 , so perhaps this year will be the year Winamp gets a resurgence.