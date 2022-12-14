Your long drive back home during holidays can turn into a below-average experience without a capable car phone holder. A solid car phone mount can be your perfect companion to help you see directions, play your favorite tracks, quickly glance over notifications, and answer incoming calls on your phone without taking your eyes off the road. It can also be the perfect Christmas gift for keeping your loved ones secure.

Online retailers are packed with hundreds of car phone mounts to choose from. That said, Andobil easily stands out due to its excellent product portfolio, years of expertise, and millions of satisfied customers worldwide. Whether you want to mount the car phone holder on the dashboard, AC vents, or speedometer, Andobil’s car mounts cover all use cases and requirements without breaking the bank. Let’s check them out.

Andobil car phone holders with easy clamp hands

Andobil offers several car phone mounts with easy clamp hands at different price points. The first one on the list is the most well-rounded solution and is designed to deliver a strong grip even on bumpy roads. It's suitable for most cars and all the latest phones from Samsung and Apple. It features nano-gel suction cups and steel core vent clips to fix it on a dashboard, windshield, or vent firmly.

The newly-improved, adjustable 7.3-inch mechanical arm is the star of the show here. It can be adjusted 270 degrees for the most convenient position for a comfortable driving experience.

The next time you go off-roading in your SUV, you don’t need to worry about losing your phone or accidental damage. The Andobil car phone holder can keep a tight grip on your phone to deliver useful information on the go. It’s available in black and gray for $29.

If you are on a tight budget or need a phone mount specifically for an AC vent, Andobil has another option for you. This accessory is made of aviation-grade PTEF (Polytetrafluoroethylene) material to deliver a stronger and tighter grip to your phone. It remains super stable even in extreme driving environments. It also has a highly flexible ball joint with 360 degrees of rotation to provide a convenient angle during driving, and it's compatible with most popular phone display sizes. You don’t need to remove your phone’s thick case, either. You can get one for $23 using the link below.

The holders mentioned above are great, but they aren't suitable if you want a car phone mount for a truck or big SUV. Taking a quick look over notifications or incoming calls would be difficult in big vehicles. Fortunately, Andobil has a neat car phone holder with a long gooseneck cup to secure and adjust your phone conveniently.

The total height of the cell phone holder is between 7-15 inches, and it has a 360-degree rotational ball joint to give you much-needed flexibility. The adjustable mounting base has three rubber-padded claws compatible with most car models. Best of all, it has built-in cable management to keep your dashboard wire-free. You can get it in two colors, black and gray, for $40.

Andobil MagSafe car phone mount

As you can see from the list above, most car phone mounts come with giant clips and complex construction to keep your phone safe. If you want a minimal phone mount that complements your car’s beautiful interior, look no further than Andobil’s MagSafe-compatible holder. It's easy to install, has powerful 20 magnets for a strong connection, and works well with iPhone models that work with MagSafe, which includes the iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone 14 models.

Most MagSafe-compatible car phone mounts fall short due to unreliable magnets, but Andobil is an exception. The phone mount has 20 powerful magnets to securely hold your phone, even if you drive over bad potholes. If you want to take your car into extreme conditions, check out the pro model below.

The MagSafe car phone mount is compact, offers 360 degrees of flexibility, and has improved 3M adhesive to ensure a strong grip even in extreme environments (-30 to 90 degrees Celsius). The accessory comes in two color options: black and silver.

Andobil magnetic car phone mount pro

If you need the most powerful phone mount, get Andobil's pro version with a vent clip. Andobil promises the strongest magnets with a large panel to hold the latest iPhone models. It has 23 powerful N55 magnets to prevent your phone from falling off.

Andobil uses military metal and aerospace material PTEF to grip the car vents. A three-point support prevents this holder from slipping off when driving on bumpy roads. The car phone mount is easy to install and offers 360 degrees of orientation to adjust the phone for the best viewing angle. You can make your phone within reach and enjoy the safest driving experience.

Be a responsible driver

A car phone mount is a must-have addition to your car. It’s also an ideal gift during the upcoming holiday season. With Andobil offering mount-watering discounts on all products, there isn’t a better time to get one for yourself or a loved one.