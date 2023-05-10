This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Have you ever spent hours looking for a great wallpaper for your phone? I know I have, and it's a huge waste of time. Google aims to address that with a new feature in Android that will let you create a couple of different types of unique wallpapers right on your phone.

Starting next month, Android will offer users two new customization options: Emoji wallpapers and Cinematic wallpapers. As seen in previous leaks, the Emoji wallpaper features will give you access to a new wallpaper editor, allowing you to create a fun new wallpaper with your favorite emoji. It will include tools to select various emoji, patterns, and colors, and the resulting wallpaper will be interactive, with the included emoji reacting to your touch.

On the other hand, the Cinematic wallpaper feature will let you add a 3D depth effect to your favorite pictures and use them as live wallpapers. The wallpapers will move as you move the phone.

In addition, Google will introduce new generative AI wallpapers in Android later this year. The feature will help you harness the power of AI to create unique wallpapers in various styles based on your text inputs. ​​​​​​​It will give you access to a couple of themes to get started, after which you'll be able to specify what exactly you want in the wallpaper, like Cats in a Cubist style. It will then take a few seconds to generate the wallpaper, and you'll be able to use it on your homescreen and lockscreen.

While the Emoji wallpaper and Cinematic wallpaper will roll out to users next month, the generative AI wallpapers feature will likely roll out with Android 14 later this year.