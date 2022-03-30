Android 11’s auto-reset permissions feature is rolling out to devices running Android 6.0 and above

Google introduced a new auto-reset permissions feature with Android 11 to automatically revoke sensitive runtime permissions from apps that have not been in use for a few months. In September last year, the company announced that it would bring the feature to devices running older versions of Android starting December 2021. However, Google pushed the initial rollout back by a month in December and promised to bring the feature to devices running Android 6.0 and above by the end of Q1 2022. As promised, Google has started rolling it out to devices running Android 6.0 and above through Google Play Protect.

XDA-Developers VIDEO OF THE DAY

According to recent reports on Twitter, users with devices running Android 6.0 to Android 10 are getting the auto-reset permissions feature through Play Protect. If you have an eligible device, you should see the new “Permissions for unused apps” option in the Play Protect settings as soon as the feature becomes available.

Play protect can also remove App permissions on Android 10, this is notification I got today. pic.twitter.com/gXDddC1cGq — Nikhil Patil (@nikhilpatil5354) March 29, 2022

Tapping on the option will take you to an App privacy page with a list of unused apps that have already had their permissions revoked. The page also includes lists of apps that have auto-remove enabled and disabled, as shown in the following tweet.

I can confirm it’s rolling out. Booted up a OnePlus Nord N10 5G still on Android 10, and after a few apps updates, the Play Protect settings now shows the “permissions for unused apps” option. pic.twitter.com/idHCsZzHMU — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) March 29, 2022

The auto-reset permissions feature seems to be rolling out gradually to all devices running Android 6.0 to Android 10. If you haven’t received it yet, you should get it in the next few days.

Have you received the auto-reset permissions feature on your device? What version of Android is it running? Let us know in the comments section below.