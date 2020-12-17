Android 11 Custom ROM List – Unofficially Update Your Android Phone!

As you may be well aware by now, the stable version of Android 11 has now been released to the masses. Google’s Pixel series of phones and a handful of Xiaomi devices have joined the update train so far, while official beta builds are available for the OnePlus 8 lineup, the Samsung Galaxy S20 series, and several other smartphones from different OEMs. Source code for the newest iteration of Android is up and available at AOSP as well, which is undoubtedly a vital ingredient for compiling Android 11-based custom ROMs. Matter of fact, the Redmi K20 Pro/Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro has already received a fairly usable vanilla AOSP 11 ROM. Now, more Android 10 custom ROMs have begun popping up in our forums for devices like the Xiaomi POCO F1, OnePlus 5/5T, Essential Phone, and the ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1; and we expect even more to come along the way in the coming weeks. We’ll add and update this list with some of the first set of Android 11 builds and custom ROMs for a wide range of devices!

List of devices with Android 11 Custom ROMs:

This is the current list of devices that have received an Android 11 custom ROM:

Note: In this article, we will only be providing a link to the first Android 11 custom ROM that we come across for a particular device. This does not serve as an endorsement of that particular build, nor are we suggesting that the work of others should be ignored. We are limiting what we link to in order to prevent this article from becoming too lengthy. Please visit the XDA forums for your device to see if there are other, possibly more complete, builds available.

1. Android One

1.1. Second Generation Android One (Qualcomm)

Launched back in 2015, Android One’s Snapdragon 410-powered second generation devices have now received a unified build of RevengeOS 4.0 on top of Android 11. The ROM is originally compiled for the General Mobile 4G, but it is also compatible with the Cherry Mobile One G1 and the i-mobile IQ II.

RevengeOS 4.0 based on Android 11 for Second Generation Android One (Qualcomm) phones

2. ASUS

2.1. ASUS ZenFone 4 Max

Both the regular (ZC520KL/ZC554KL) and Pro (ZC554KL) variants of the ASUS ZenFone 4 Max can now run Android 11, thanks to an unofficial build of LineageOS 18.0. You need to be on the latest Oreo (or Pie beta) firmware before flashing the custom ROM.

LineageOS 18.0 based on Android 11 for the ASUS ZenFone 4 Max

2.2. ASUS ZenFone 6

Apart from the official public beta version of Android 11 from ASUS, ZenFone 6 users can also try out the official BlissRoms 14 custom ROM to get the taste of the latest iteration of Android on their phone.

BlissROMs 14 based on Android 11 for the ASUS ZenFone 6

2.3. ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1

ASUS has yet to publish a stable Android 10 build for the ZenFone Max Pro M1, but our fantastic aftermarket development community has already come up with a pure Android 11-based AOSP ROM for this phone. The ROM is nearly fully functional, with all basic hardware features working.

AOSP 11.0 for the ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1

3. Essential

Sr. No. Device, Device Forums, Codename Android 11 Custom ROM Date Added 1. Essential Phone PH1 (mata) StatiXOS v4.0 September 17, 2020

3.1 Essential Phone PH1

Android 11 on the Essential Phone is available in the form of StatiXOS v4.0. There are a few bugs that you would need to deal with, though. For instance, Bluetooth is not working yet, and the calling on Verizon might be broken. Since this is the first alpha release, the ROM contains no special customizations just yet and can be considered an AOSP build with some StatiXOS brandings.

StatiXOS v4.0 based on Android 11 for the Essential Phone

4. Google

4.1. Google Nexus 6

The Motorola-made Nexus 6 has received an unofficial build of RevengeOS 4.0 based on Android 11. If you would like to try it out, head on over to the forum thread linked below.

RevengeOS 4.0 based on Android 11 for the Google Nexus 6

4.2. Google Nexus 6P

If you have a Google Nexus 6P lying around and want to try out Android 11 on your phone, then go right ahead and check out the StatiXOS v4.0 custom ROM linked below.

StatiXOS v4.0 based on Android 11 for the Google Nexus 6P

4.3. Google Nexus 7 2013

Both the Wi-Fi only and LTE variants of the Google Nexus 7 2013 can now run Android 11, thanks to an unofficial build of LineageOS 18.1. Note that flashing this ROM will automatically repartition your device.

LineageOS 18.1 based on Android 11 for the Google Nexus 7 2013

4.4. Google Pixel and Pixel XL

The original Google Pixel and Pixel XL, which were released all the way back in 2016, received the official Android 10 update back in September last year. While they aren’t officially eligible to get the Android 11 update from Google, you can now try out the latest version of Android on the phone duo using an unofficial build of LineageOS 18.0 custom ROM.

LineageOS 18.0 based on Android 11: Google Pixel || Google Pixel XL

4.5. Google Pixel C

For those of you eagerly awaiting Android 11-based custom ROMs for your Pixel C, we have some good news for you: an unofficial build of LineageOS 18.1 is here. There are a few bugs that need to be ironed out, though. Try it out on the Pixel C by following the link below.

LineageOS 18.1 based on Android 11 for the Google Pixel C

5. F(x)tec

Sr. No. Device, Device Forums, Codename Android 11 Custom ROM Date Added 1. F(x)tec Pro1 (pro1) LineageOS 18.0 November 19, 2020

5.1. F(x)tec Pro1

London-based startup F(x)tec launched the Pro1 back in September last year. The phone also served as the base for our own XDA phone: the Pro1-X. And now, the device has received an unofficial LineageOS 18.0 build based on Android 11.

LineageOS 18.0 based on Android 11 for the F(x)tec Pro1

6. HTC

6.1. HTC 10

The HTC 10 has received an unofficial build of LineageOS 18.0 based on Android 11. You need to be on the latest Oreo firmware from the stock HTC Sense firmware before flashing the custom ROM.

LineageOS 18.0 based on Android 11 for the HTC 10

6.2. HTC Desire Eye

If you still have a HTC Desire Eye and want to try out Android 11 on your phone, then go right ahead and check out the unofficial LineageOS 18.0 custom ROM linked below. There are a few bugs that you would need to deal with, though. For instance, both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are broken, and the UI is quite laggy.

LineageOS 18.0 based on Android 11 for the HTC Desire Eye

6.3. HTC One E8

Android 11 on the HTC One E8 is available in the form of an unofficial LineageOS 18.0 ROM. You can find separate builds for the single SIM (htc_mecwhl, htc_mectl, htc_mecul, htc_mecul_emea) and the dual SIM (htc_mecdug, htc_mecdugl,htc_mecdwg, htc_mecdwgl) variants in the ROM thread linked below.

LineageOS 18.0 based on Android 11 for the HTC One E8

6.4. HTC One M7

HTC didn’t update the original HTC One M7 beyond Android Lollipop, but that doesn’t mean you can’t run the latest version of Android on this phone. An unofficial build of LineageOS 18.0 based on Android 11 is now available for the “m7ul” variant of the HTC One M7.

LineageOS 18.0 based on Android 11 for the HTC One M7

6.5. HTC One M8

For those of you eagerly awaiting Android 11-based custom ROMs for your HTC One M8, we have some good news for you: an unofficial Lineage OS build has now finally started coming in. If you would like to try it out, head on over to the forum thread below.

LineageOS 18.0 based on Android 11 for the HTC One M8

6.6. HTC One M9

The HTC One M9 — a phone originally released back in 2015 with Android Lollipop — has received its first Android 11-based custom ROM via an unofficial build of Android Ice Cold Project 16.0. The developers of the ROM have also provided a compatible GApps build. Give your HTC One M9 a new lease of life with Android 11 by following the link below.

AICP 16.0 based on Android 11 for the HTC One M9

6.7. HTC One Max

Launched back in 2013, the Snapdragon 600-powered HTC One Max has now received an unofficial build of LineageOS 18.0 based on Android 11. Note that the current build is only compatible with the “t6ul” variant.

LineageOS 18.0 based on Android 11 for the HTC One Max

6.8. HTC U Ultra

An unofficial build of LineageOS 18.0 on top of Android 11 is now available for the HTC U Ultra. This ROM has some issues with USB connection and wireless hotspot, but if you can overlook those, you can have your first taste of the latest Android version.

LineageOS 18.0 based on Android 11 for the HTC U Ultra

7. Lenovo

7.1. Lenovo Z6 Pro

The team behind the RevengeOS custom ROM recently released its first Android 11-based build for the Lenovo Z6 Pro. We could not locate a bug list for the ROM, but that doesn’t make it ready to be a daily driver material. It is always better to backup all important data before you venture into the world of bleeding-edge development.

RevengeOS 4.0 based on Android 11 for the Lenovo Z6 Pro

7.2. Lenovo ZUK Z2/Z2 Plus

An official build of the ArrowOS custom ROM based on Android 11 is now available for the Lenovo ZUK Z2/Z2 Plus. The ROM is pretty much barebones at the current stage, so device-specific features like UTouch customization aren’t accessible yet.

ArrowOS 11.0 based on Android 11 for the Lenovo ZUK Z2/Z2 Plus

8. LG

8.1 LG G2

An unofficial build of LineageOS 18.0 on top of Android 11 is now available for the LG G2. If you would like to try it out, head on over to the forum thread linked below.

LineageOS 18.0 based on Android 11 for the LG G2

8.2 LG G5

XDA Senior Member aleasto has posted the first unofficial port of Android 11 for the LG G5 over on our forums.

LineageOS 18.0 based on Android 11 for the LG G5

8.3 LG V20

Android 11 on the LG V20 is available in the form of an unofficial LineageOS 18.0 ROM. You can find separate builds for the AT&T (h910), T-Mobile (h918), Sprint (ls997), Verizon (vs996), US Unlocked (us996), and the global (h990) variants in the ROM thread linked below.

LineageOS 18.0 based on Android 11 for the LG V20

9. Motorola

9.1. Moto E 2015

The LTE variant of the Moto E 2015 gets the taste of Android 11 in the form of MalluOS 2.0 custom ROM. You need to be on the latest stock Android Marshmallow firmware before flashing the custom ROM.

MalluOS 2.0 based on Android 11 for the Moto E 2015

9.2. Moto G 2015 and Moto G3 Turbo

The third generation Moto G, AKA Moto G 2015 and its “Turbo” variant have received separate ports of MalluOS 2.0 custom ROM on top of Android 11. There are a few bugs that you would need to deal with, though. For instance, video recording is broken, and VoLTE is not working.

MalluOS 2.0 based on Android 11 for the Moto G 2015/Moto G3 Turbo

9.3. Moto G4 Play

If you have a Moto G4 Play and want to try out Android 11 on your phone, then go right ahead and check out the MalluOS 2.0 custom ROM linked below.

MalluOS 2.0 based on Android 11 for the Moto G4 Play

9.4. Moto G5 Plus

An official build of ArrowOS on top of Android 11 is also available for the Moto G5 Plus. This ROM has some issues with wireless hotspot and SELinux policies, but if you can overlook those, you can have your first taste of the latest Android version.

ArrowOS 11.0 based on Android 11 for the Moto G5 Plus

9.5. Moto G5S

The Motorola Moto G5S was launched back in August of 2017, bringing a half-yearly upgrade over the Moto G5. The phone has now received an unofficial build of LineageOS 18.0 based on Android 11. Note that long first boot times are normal due to forced encryption.

LineageOS 18.0 based on Android 11 for the Moto G5S

9.6. Moto G5S Plus

For those of you eagerly awaiting Android 11-based custom ROMs for your Moto G5S Plus, we have some good news for you: the official build of ArrowOS is finally here. You should make a backup of the “persist” partition before flashing this ROM.

ArrowOS 11.0 based on Android 11 for the Moto G5S Plus

9.7. Moto G7 Power

Developers Electimon, erfanoabdi, and Lucchetto00 have teamed up to release an unofficial build of RevengeOS based on Android 11 for the Moto G7 Power. The ROM appears to be stable, with the bug list only mentioning that NFC may not be working.

RevengeOS 4.0 based on Android 11 for the Moto G7 Power

9.8. Motorola One

Android 11 on the Motorola One is available in the form of RevengeOS 4.0 custom ROM. We could not locate a bug list for the ROM, but that doesn’t make it ready to be a daily driver material.

RevengeOS 4.0 based on Android 11 for the Motorola One

10. Nokia

10.1. Nokia 6.1

Android 11 on the Nokia 6.1 is available in the form of an unofficial LineageOS 18.0 ROM. Apart from permissive SELinux mode, there is apparently no major bug in the current build.

LineageOS 18.0 based on Android 11 for the Nokia 6.1

10.2. Nokia 6.1 Plus

The Nokia 6.1 Plus gets unofficial Android 11 through the Potato Open Sauce Project (POSP) custom ROM. This ROM needs a custom vendor implementation, so make sure to download and flash the latest image from the Community Vendor project for this device beforehand.

POSP 4.0.0 based on Android 11 for the Nokia 6.1 Plus

10.3. Nokia 6.2

An unofficial build of LineageOS 18.0 on top of Android 11 is now available for the Nokia 6.2. The ROM appears to be stable, with the bug list only mentioning that SELinux is permissive.

LineageOS 18.0 based on Android 11 for the Nokia 6.2

10.4. Nokia 7 Plus

If you have a Nokia 7 Plus and want to try out Android 11 on your phone, then go right ahead and check out the unofficial build of LineageOS 18.0 linked below. The ROM seems to be stable enough, with all basic hardware features working.

LineageOS 18.0 based on Android 11 for the Nokia 7 Plus

10.5. Nokia 7.1

An unofficial build of the popular LineageOS custom ROM based on Android 11 is now available for the Nokia 7.1. If you would like to try it out, head on over to the forum thread below.

LineageOS 18.0 based on Android 11 for the Nokia 7.1

10.6. Nokia 7.2

Android 11 on the Nokia 7.2 is available in the form of an unofficial LineageOS 18.0 ROM. The big news here is that SELinux in this ROM is set as enforcing.

LineageOS 18.0 based on Android 11 for the Nokia 7.2

10.7. Nokia 8

Launched back in 2017, the Snapdragon 835-powered Nokia 8 has now received an unofficial build of crDroid 7.0 on top of Android 11. Note that you need to flash the “T-Virus” Project Treble mod on your device before flashing this ROM.

crDroid 7.0 based on Android 11 for the Nokia 8

11. OnePlus

11.1. OnePlus 2

If you’re looking for an Android 11-based custom ROM for your OnePlus 2, you can try out the unofficial LineageOS 18.0 ROM. There are some bugs, though, so ensure that you intimate yourself of the same before proceeding.

LineageOS 18.0 based on Android 11 for the OnePlus 2

11.2. OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T

The team behind the Havoc-OS custom ROM recently released its first Android 11-based build for the OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T. If you would like to try it out, head on over to the forum thread below.

Havoc-OS 4.0 based on Android 11 for the OnePlus 3/3T

11.3. OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T

If you have a OnePlus 5 or a OnePlus 5T and want to try out Android 11 on your phone, then go right ahead and check out the custom ROM linked below. Dubbed as “Yet another AOSP project” (YAAP), it is barely more than a simple AOSP build. Many hardware-specific features are also lacking, but that is alright as we are still in the early days and these features will be fixed on the source side over time.

YAAP based on Android 11 for the OnePlus 5/5T

An official ArrowOS build based on Android 11 is also available for the phone duo. SELinux is permissive, though, and device encryption is not supported yet in this ROM.

ArrowOS 11.0 based on Android 11 for the OnePlus 5/5T

11.4. OnePlus 6

An Android 11-based POSP build is now available for the OnePlus 6. This ROM is marked as an alpha build, so we would advise only experienced users try it out at this stage. The alert slider of the device can’t be used, and there may be occasional crashes with the front camera. There are some more bugs, so ensure that you intimate yourself of the same before proceeding.

POSP 4.0.0 based on Android 11 for the OnePlus 6

11.5. OnePlus 6T

Similarly, Android 11 on the OnePlus 6T is available in the form of POSP. There are a few bugs that you would need to deal with, though. For instance, the alert slider is not working yet and the stock camera app occasionally crashes while shooting with the front camera — just like the non-T variant.

POSP 4.0.0 based on Android 11 for the OnePlus 6T

11.6. OnePlus 7

For those of you eagerly awaiting Android 11-based custom ROMs for your OnePlus 7, we have some good news for you: the official build of Evolution X is here. There are a few bugs that you would need to deal with, though. For instance, the OxygenOS camera app doesn’t work properly and adaptive brightness is broken.

Evolution X based on Android 11 for the OnePlus 7

11.7. OnePlus 7 Pro

Android 11 on the OnePlus 7 Pro is available in the form of an unofficial LineageOS 18.0 ROM. Apart from broken wireless display, there is apparently no major bug in the current build.

LineageOS 18.0 based on Android 11 for the OnePlus 7 Pro

11.8. OnePlus 7T

The OnePlus 7T has received the taste of Android 11 courtesy of a vanilla AOSP custom ROM known as “Yet another AOSP project” (YAAP). Unlike typical custom ROMs, you need to install the package using Fastboot.

YAAP based on Android 11 for the OnePlus 7T

11.9. OnePlus 7T Pro

Android 11 also arrives on the “Pro” variant of the OnePlus 7T through an unofficial build of LineageOS 18.0. If you would like to try it out, head on over to the forum thread linked below.

LineageOS 18.0 based on Android 11 for the OnePlus 7T Pro

11.10. OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition [T-Mobile]

If you have a T-Mobile OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition and want to try out Android 11 on your phone, then go right ahead and check out the unofficial build of Evolution X ROM linked below. Note that you need to flash the kernel separately after installing the ROM.

Evolution X based on Android 11 for the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition [T-Mobile]

11.11. OnePlus 8 Pro

The OnePlus 8 Pro recently received its stable Android 11 update as OxygenOS 11. However, if you’re looking for an AOSP 11-based custom ROM for your OnePlus 8 Pro, you can try out the unofficial LineageOS 18.0 build from our forums.

LineageOS 18.0 based on Android 11 for the OnePlus 8 Pro

11.12. OnePlus 8T

If you’re looking for an AOSP 11-based ROM instead of the OxygenOS skin on your OnePlus 8T, you can opt for the unofficial LineageOS 18.0 ROM.

LineageOS 18.0 based on Android 11 for the OnePlus 8T

11.13. OnePlus Nord

OnePlus has yet to publish a stable Android 11 build for the newly released OnePlus Nord, but a pure Android 11-based AOSP ROM for this phone is already available on our forums. The ROM is nearly fully functional, with all basic hardware features working.

AOSP 11.0 for the OnePlus Nord

12. Raspberry Pi

Sr. No. Device, Device Forums, Codename Android 11 Custom ROM Date Added 1. Raspberry Pi 4 OmniROM 11 October 30, 2020

12.1. Raspberry Pi 4

Although not a native Android-powered device, the Raspberry Pi 4 provides amazing specs in the all-familiar credit card-sized presentation. Thanks to the OmniROM project, it is now possible to boot Android 11 on everyone’s favorite low cost Linux machine .

OmniROM 11 based on Android 11 for the Raspberry Pi 4

13. Realme

13.1. Realme 2 Pro

The first Realme phone to carry the “Pro” moniker, the Realme 2 Pro has now received a taste of Android 11 via an unofficial build of LineageOS 18.0. The ROM is nearly fully functional, with SELinux set as enforcing.

LineageOS 18.0 based on Android 11 for the Realme 2 Pro

13.2. Realme 3 Pro

The Realme 3 Pro has received a LineageOS 18.0 port on top of Android 11. The ROM is compatible with the Realme X Lite as well. You can find device-specific features like Game Mode and FPS overlay under Settings -> Realme Settings.

LineageOS 18.0 based on Android 11 for the Realme 3 Pro

13.3. Realme 5 Pro

For those of you eagerly awaiting Android 11-based custom ROMs for your Realme 5 Pro, we have some good news for you: the official build of Evolution X is here. We could not locate a bug list for the ROM, but that doesn’t make it ready to be a daily driver material. Do backup all important data before flashing.

Evolution X based on Android 11 for the Realme 5 Pro

13.4. Realme X

If you still have a Realme X lying around, you can now flash the unofficial AospExtended 8.0 ROM based on Android 11 on your phone. The AOSP/CAF based ROM offers a clean stock Android experience, but it still has a couple of bugs that need to be ironed out. Try it out on your Realme X by following the link below.

AospExtended 8.0 based on Android 11 for the Realme X

13.5. Realme X2

Android 11 on the Realme X2 is available in the form of a vanilla AOSP 11.0 ROM. Apart from headphone jack audio routing, there is apparently no major bug in the current build.

AOSP 11.0 for the Realme X2

13.6. Realme X2 Pro

The first true flagship device from Realme — the Realme X2 Pro — has now received a vanilla AOSP 11.0 build. The custom ROM offers a near-stock Android experience with a handful of device-specific customization options. Before you go ahead and flash it on your phone, do note that you might encounter issues related to ambient gestures and sound output with this build.

AOSP 11.0 for the Realme X2 Pro

13.7. Realme XT

If you’re looking for an AOSP 11-based ROM instead of the Realme UI on your Realme XT, you can opt for the unofficial RevengeOS 4.0 ROM. The ROM appears to be stable, with the bug list only mentioning that SELinux is permissive.

RevengeOS 4.0 based on Android 11 for the Realme XT

14. Samsung

14.1. Samsung Galaxy A30

Android 11 on the Samsung Galaxy A30 is available in the form of Project Sakura custom ROM. You can find the ROM thread linked below.

Project Sakura 3.R based on Android 11 for the Samsung Galaxy A30

14.2. Samsung Galaxy A40

Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy A40 has received a taste of Android 11 via Project Sakura custom ROM. The builds aren’t unified, though, which means you can’t flash the Galaxy A30’s build on the A40 (or vice-versa).

Project Sakura 3.R based on Android 11 for the Samsung Galaxy A40

14.3. Samsung Galaxy M20

The Galaxy M20 gets unofficial Android 11 through the Project Sakura ROM. If you would like to try it out, head on over to the forum thread below.

Project Sakura 3.R based on Android 11 for the Samsung Galaxy M20

14.4. Samsung Galaxy M30

If you’re looking for an AOSP 11-based ROM to replace the One UI firmware on your Galaxy M30, you can opt for the Project Sakura ROM. We could not locate a bug list for the ROM, but that doesn’t make it ready to be a daily driver material.

Project Sakura 3.R based on Android 11 for the Samsung Galaxy M30

14.5. Samsung Galaxy Note 9

The Exynos variant of the Galaxy Note 9 has received an unofficial port of LineageOS 18.1 based on Android 11. If you would like to try it out, head on over to the forum thread below.

LineageOS 18.1 based on Android 11 for the Samsung Galaxy Note 9

14.6. Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

Samsung has yet to publish a stable Android 11 build for the Galaxy Note 10 series, but our fantastic aftermarket development community has already come up with a pure Android 11-based AOSP ROM for the Note 10+. You can find separate builds for the Exynos 4G (SM-N975F) and the 5G (SM-N976F) variants in the ROM thread linked below.

LineageOS 18.0 based on Android 11 for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

14.7. Samsung Galaxy S III

Samsung didn’t update the regular Galaxy S III beyond Android 4.3 Jelly Bean, but that doesn’t mean you can’t run the latest version of Android on this phone. An unofficial build of LineageOS 18.0 based on Android 11 is now available for the international 3G variant of the Galaxy S III.

LineageOS 18.0 based on Android 11 for the Samsung Galaxy S III

14.8. Samsung Galaxy S4 LTE Advanced

The “LTE Advanced” variant of the Galaxy S4 (model number GT-I9506) gets unofficial Android 11 through the crDroid 7.0 custom ROM. This ROM requires a the latest stock modem and bootloader, so make sure to download and flash the them beforehand.

crDroid 7.0 based on Android 11 for the Samsung Galaxy S4 LTE Advanced

14.9. Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini Value Edition

If you have a Galaxy S4 Mini Value Edition (GT-I9195I) lying around and want to try out Android 11 on your phone, then go right ahead and check out the unofficial LineageOS 18.0 custom ROM linked below.

LineageOS 18.0 based on Android 11 for the Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini Value Edition

14.10. Samsung Galaxy S5 LTE

Launched back in 2014, the Snapdragon 801-powered Samsung Galaxy S5 LTE has now received an unofficial build of crDroid 7.0 on top of Android 11. Note that the build for the dual SIM variant (code-name “klteduos”) isn’t available yet.

crDroid 7.0 based on Android 11 for the Samsung Galaxy S5 LTE

14.11. Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge

If you have a Samsung Galaxy S7 or a Galaxy S7 Edge and want to try out Android 11 on your phone, then go right ahead and check out the unofficial build of LineageOS 18.0 linked below. The ROM seems to be stable enough, with the bug list only mentioning that hardware composer may not be working.

LineageOS 18.0 based on Android 11: Samsung Galaxy S7 || Galaxy S7 Edge

14.12. Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+

An unofficial LineageOS 18.1 build is now available for the Exynos Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9+. You need to flash the latest stable One UI 2.0 (or later) firmware for your model before flashing this ROM.

LineageOS 18.1 based on Android 11 for the Samsung Galaxy S9/S19+

14.13. Samsung Galaxy S10e, S10, and S10+

Samsung has yet to publish a stable Android 11 build for the 2019’s flagship Galaxy S10 series, but an unofficial Android 11-based LineageOS 18.0 ROM for the Exynos variant of these phones is already available on our forums. The ROM is nearly fully functional, with all basic hardware features working.

LineageOS 18.0 based on Android 11 for the Samsung Galaxy S10e/S10/S10+

14.14. Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e

The Wi-Fi only variant of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e gets an unofficial build of LineageOS 18.0 based on Android 11. You need to be on the latest stock Android 10 firmware before flashing the custom ROM.

LineageOS 18.0 based on Android 11 for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e (Wi-Fi)

If you have the LTE model, no need to worry. There is another unofficial build of LineageOS 18.0 for this tablet (linked below), which is compatible with both variants.

LineageOS 18.0 based on Android 11 for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e (Wi-Fi+LTE)

14.15. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Both the Wi-Fi only and LTE variants of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite can now run Android 11, thanks to an unofficial build of LineageOS 18.0. The ROM supports file-based encryption (FBE), SPen tilt orientation, and enforcing SELinux.

LineageOS 18.0 based on Android 11 for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

15. Sharp

Sr. No. Device, Device Forums, Codename Android 11 Custom ROM Date Added 1. Sharp Aquos S2 (s2) LineageOS 18.0 October 12, 2020

15.1. Sharp Aquos S2

An unofficial build of the popular LineageOS custom ROM based on Android 11 is now available for the Sharp Aquos S2. There are some bugs, though, so ensure that you intimate yourself of the same before proceeding.

LineageOS 18.0 based on Android 11 for the Sharp Aquos S2

16. Sony

16.1. Sony Xperia 10

Android 11 on the Sony Xperia 10 is now available in the form of an unofficial LineageOS 18.0 ROM. Apart from Wi-Fi display, there is apparently no major bug in the current build.

LineageOS 18.0 based on Android 11 for the Sony Xperia 10

16.2. Sony Xperia 10 Plus

Similarly, the Sony Xperia 10 Plus has received an unofficial LineageOS 18.0 ROM based on Android 11. The builds aren’t unified, though, which means you can’t flash the Xperia 10 ROM on the “Plus” variant (or vice-versa).

LineageOS 18.0 based on Android 11 for the Sony Xperia 10 Plus

16.3. Sony Xperia M4 Aqua

Android 11 on the Sony Xperia M4 Aqua is available in the form of a vanilla AOSP 11.0 ROM. What’s more interesting is that the ROM ships with the mainline Linux Kernel. Read more about it here.

AOSP 11.0 for the Sony Xperia M4 Aqua

16.4. Sony Xperia XA2

If you’re looking for an AOSP 11-based ROM for your Sony Xperia XA2, you can opt for the unofficial LineageOS 18.0 ROM. The ROM appears to be stable, with the bug list only mentioning that Wi-Fi display is not working.

LineageOS 18.0 based on Android 11 for the Sony Xperia XA2

16.5. Sony Xperia XA2 Plus

An unofficial LineageOS 18.0 ROM is available for the Sony Xperia XA2 Plus as well. Note that updating from official LineageOS 17.1 to this ROM is not recommended.

LineageOS 18.0 based on Android 11 for the Sony Xperia XA2 Plus

16.6. Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra

Android 11 also arrives on the Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra through an unofficial build of LineageOS 18.0. You need to be on the latest stock Android 10 firmware before flashing the custom ROM.

LineageOS 18.0 based on Android 11 for the Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra

16.7. Sony Xperia XZ2

The Sony Xperia XZ2 has received the taste of Android 11 courtesy a vanilla AOSP custom ROM. The big news here is that SELinux in this ROM is set as enforcing. There are some bugs, though, so ensure that you intimate yourself of the same before proceeding.

AOSP 11.0 for the Sony Xperia XZ2

16.8. Sony Xperia Z5

An unofficial build of LineageOS 18.0 brings Android 11 to the Sony Xperia Z5. If you would like to try it out, head on over to the forum thread below.

LineageOS 18.0 based on Android 11 for the Sony Xperia Z5

16.9. Sony Xperia Z5 Compact

If you have the “Compact” variant of the Xperia Z5, you can also try out an unofficial build of LineageOS 18.0 to experience Android 11 on your phone. There are a few bugs that you would need to deal with, though. For instance, the FM Radio isn’t working.

LineageOS 18.0 based on Android 11 for the Sony Xperia Z5 Compact

17. Xiaomi

17.1. POCO F1

For the fan favorite POCO F1, you can try out the ReloadedOS ROM based on Android 11. The ROM is marked as “beta” and there appear to be no major bugs (except Bluetooth audio) whatsoever. If you would like to try it out, head on over to the forum thread below.

ReloadedOS based on Android 11 for the POCO F1

An official build of ArrowOS on top of Android 11 is also available for the POCO F1. The ROM appears to be stable, although SELinux in this ROM is set as permissive.

ArrowOS 11.0 based on Android 11 for the POCO F1

17.2. POCO F2 Pro/Redmi K30 Pro

The POCO F2 Pro recently received its stable Android 11 update as MIUI 12. However, if you’re looking for an AOSP 11-based custom ROM for your POCO F2 Pro (known as the Redmi K30 Pro in China), you can try out the official crDroid 7.1 build from our forums.

crDroid 7.1 based on Android 11 for the POCO F2 Pro/Redmi K30 Pro

17.3. POCO X2/Redmi K30

The POCO X2 has received a pure Android 11-based AOSP ROM. The build is also compatible with the 4G variant of the Redmi K30.

AOSP 11.0 for the POCO X2/Redmi K30

17.4. POCO X3

If you’re looking for an AOSP 11-based ROM to replace the MIUI firmware on your POCO X3, you can opt for the unofficial PixysOS v4.0.1 ROM. We could not locate a bug list for the ROM, but that doesn’t make it ready to be a daily driver material.

PixysOS v4.0.1 based on Android 11 for the POCO X3

17.5. Redmi 1S

Launched back in 2014, the Snapdragon 400-powered Redmi 1S has now received an unofficial build of LineageOS 18.0 on top of Android 11. Note that you need to repartition your device before flashing this ROM.

LineageOS 18.0 based on Android 11 for the Redmi 1S

17.6. Redmi 3S

The Redmi 3S — a phone originally released back in 2016 with Android Marshmallow — has received its first Android 11-based custom ROM via NusantaraProject. Note that the ROM comes without Google apps.

NusantaraProject 2 based on Android 11 for the Redmi 3S

17.7. Redmi 4A

An Android 11-based AospExtended 8.0 build is now available for the Redmi 4A. This ROM is marked as “Beta Preview”, so we would advise only experienced users try it out at this stage. In case you stumble across any sensor, camera, or Wi-Fi related issues, then it is advised to restore the persist partition and flash firmware.

AospExtended 8.0 based on Android 11 for the Redmi 4A

17.8. Redmi 4X

Xiaomi didn’t update the Redmi 4X beyond Android Nougat, but that doesn’t mean you can’t run the latest iteration of Android on this phone. An unofficial build of RevengeOS based on Android 11 is now available for the Redmi 4X. Note that the current build is not compatible with units with a Goodix fingerprint scanner.

RevengeOS 4.0 based on Android 11 for the Redmi 4X

17.9. Redmi 5

The Redmi 5 gets unofficial Android 11 through the RevengeOS 4.0 custom ROM. If you would like to try it out, head on over to the forum thread below.

RevengeOS 4.0 based on Android 11 for the Redmi 5

17.10. Redmi 5 Plus/Redmi Note 5

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 625-powered Redmi 5 Plus (sold as the Redmi Note 5 in India) gets Android 11 in the form of RevengeOS 4.0 custom ROM. The ROM is nearly fully functional, with all basic hardware features working.

RevengeOS 4.0 based on Android 11 for the Redmi 5 Plus

17.11. Redmi 5A

An official build of the NusantaraProject custom ROM based on Android 11 is now available for the Redmi 5A. The ROM is marked as “beta”, so ensure that you intimate yourself of the bugs before proceeding.

NusantaraProject 2 based on Android 11 for the Redmi 5A

17.12. Redmi 6 Pro

Android 11 on the Redmi 6 Pro is available in the form of a vanilla AOSP ROM. The ROM developer also provides an updated TWRP build for flashing the ROM.

AOSP 11.0 for the Redmi 6 Pro

17.13. Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3

A unified Android 11-based AOSP ROM is now available for the Redmi 7 and the Redmi Y3. You need to flash the latest stable MIUI firmware for your model before flashing this ROM.

AOSP 11.0 for the Redmi 7/Y3

17.14. Redmi K20/Mi 9T

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 730-powered Redmi K20 gets Android 11 in the form of POSP custom ROM. The build is compatible with the Mi 9T as well.

POSP 4.0.0 based on Android 11 for the Redmi K20/Mi 9T

17.15. Redmi K20 Pro/Mi 9T Pro

As mentioned earlier, the Redmi K20 Pro (sold as the Mi 9T Pro in certain regions) has become the first phone to receive an Android 11 custom ROM.

AOSP 11.0 for the Redmi K20 Pro/Mi 9T Pro

17.16. Redmi Note 4

The Redmi Note 4 has received the taste of Android 11 courtesy of a vanilla AOSP custom ROM. The big news here is that SELinux in this ROM is set as enforcing. There are some bugs, though, so ensure that you intimate yourself of the same before proceeding.

AOSP 11.0 for the Redmi Note 4

17.17. Redmi Note 5/Redmi Note 5 Pro

An unofficial build of the popular LineageOS custom ROM based on Android 11 is now available for the Redmi Note 5 Pro (also known as simply the Redmi Note 5 in some regions). The LineageOS team has yet to merge their custom features on top of the AOSP 11 codebase, which is why the ROM is pretty much barebones at the current stage.

LineageOS 18.0 based on Android 11 for the Redmi Note 5 Pro

17.18. Redmi Note 6 Pro

The team behind the Pixel Extended custom ROM recently released the first Android 11-based build for the Redmi Note 6 Pro. If you would like to try it out, head on over to the forum thread below.

Pixel Extended 11 based on Android 11 for the Redmi Note 6 Pro

17.19. Redmi Note 7/7S

The Redmi Note 7 and Note 7S now run Android 10 with MIUI, but XDA’s talented aftermarket development community has already come up with a pure Android 11-based custom ROM for these phones. Named Weeb Projekt, the ROM is nearly fully functional, with all basic hardware features working.

Weeb Projekt based on Android 11 for the Redmi Note 7/7S

17.20. Redmi Note 7 Pro

An official beta build of the CesiumOS custom ROM based on Android 11 is now available for the Redmi Note 7 Pro. The ROM is pretty much barebones at the current stage, so don’t consider it as a daily driver material yet.

CesiumOS 3.0 based on Android 11 for the Redmi Note 7 Pro

17.21. Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8T

The Redmi Note 8 and the Note 8T duo got a unified Android 11-based AOSP ROM. If you are ready to ignore the glitches in Wi-Fi Display and ADB over USB, the ROM appears to be in good shape for something that is being based on a new OS version that was launched just last week.

AOSP 11.0 for the Redmi Note 8/8T

17.22. Redmi Note 8 Pro

The Redmi Note 8 Pro gets unofficial Android 11 through the CesiumOS custom ROM. This ROM needs a hybrid firmware, so make sure to download and flash the latest CFW package for this device beforehand.

CesiumOS 3.0 based on Android 11 for the Redmi Note 8 Pro

17.23. Redmi Note 9S/9 Pro India, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, and POCO M2 Pro

Xiaomi’s Snapdragon 720-powered devices have received a unified build of StatiXOS v4.0 on top of Android 11.

StatiXOS v4.0 based on Android 11 for the Redmi Note 9S/9 Pro India/9 Pro Global/9 Pro Max and POCO M2 Pro

17.24. Redmi S2/Y2

For those of you eagerly awaiting Android 11-based custom ROMs for your Redmi S2 (also known as Redmi Y2 in some regions), we have some good news for you: the official build of LegionOS has arrived for this model. If you would like to try it out, head on over to the forum thread below.

LegionOS based on Android 11 for the Redmi S2/Y2

17.25. Xiaomi Mi 3 and Mi 4

If you still have a Mi 3 or Mi 4 lying around, you can now flash this unofficial LineageOS 18.0 ROM based on Android 11 to get a taste of Android 11. The ROM is nearly fully functional, with all basic hardware features working.

LineageOS 18.0 based on Android 11 for the Xiaomi Mi 3 and Mi 4

17.26. Xiaomi Mi 5

If you’re looking for an AOSP 11-based ROM instead of the age old MIUI build on your Mi 5, you can opt for the unofficial LineageOS 18.0 ROM. The ROM appears to be stable, albeit SELinux is in permissive mode.

LineageOS 18.0 based on Android 11 for the Xiaomi Mi 5

17.27. Xiaomi Mi 5s

Android 11 on the Mi 5s is available in the form of LineageOS 18.0. There are a few bugs that you would need to deal with, though. For instance, the fingerprint sensor is buggy, and SELinux is set as permissive.

LineageOS 18.0 based on Android 11 for the Xiaomi Mi 5s

17.28. Xiaomi Mi 5s Plus

Launched back in 2016, the Snapdragon 821-powered Mi 5s Plus has now received an unofficial build of LineageOS 18.0 on top of Android 11.

LineageOS 18.0 based on Android 11 for the Xiaomi Mi 5s Plus

17.29. Xiaomi Mi 6

Android 11 on the Mi 6 is available in the form of a modded AOSP 11.0 ROM. Apart from vanilla Android 11 goodies, the ROM comes with MIUI Camera app and supports call recording.

AOSP 11.0 for the Xiaomi Mi 6

17.30. Xiaomi Mi 6X

If you’re looking for an AOSP 11-based ROM instead of the MIUI skin on your Mi 6X, you can opt for the unofficial RevengeOS 4.0 ROM. While SELinux in this ROM is set as permissive, you can still switch to enforcing from device settings.

RevengeOS 4.0 based on Android 11 for the Xiaomi Mi 6X

17.31. Xiaomi Mi 8

The Xiaomi Mi 8 received the taste of Android 11 courtesy of PixelROM. The big news here is that SELinux in this ROM is set as enforcing. However, the current build deliberately spoofs the device fingerprint in order to pass SafetyNet.

PixelROM based on Android 11 for the Xiaomi Mi 8

17.32. Xiaomi Mi 9

If you have a Xiaomi Mi 9 and want to try out Android 11 on your phone, then go right ahead and check out the Fluid 1.0 custom ROM linked below.

Fluid 1.0 based on Android 11 for the Xiaomi Mi 9

17.33. Xiaomi Mi 9 SE

Android 11 also arrives on the “SE” variant of the Mi 9 through an unofficial build of Evolution X. If you would like to try it out, head on over to the forum thread linked below.

Evolution X based on Android 11 for the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE

17.34. Xiaomi Mi 10

Being Xiaomi’s latest flagship, the Mi 10 has recently received its stable Android 11 update. In case you’re not happy with MIUI, then you can try out this AOSP-based custom ROM named ProjectStreak on your Mi 10.

ProjectStreak 1.1 based on Android 11 for the Xiaomi Mi 10

17.35. Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

If you have a Mi 10 Pro and want to try out vanilla Android 11 on your phone, then go right ahead and check out the unofficial build of Evolution X ROM linked below.

Evolution X based on Android 11 for the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

17.36. Xiaomi Mi A1

The Xiaomi Mi A1 gets unofficial Android 11 through the YAAP custom ROM. This ROM has some issues with the proximity sensor and Wi-Fi Direct, but if you can overlook those, you can have your first taste of the latest Android version.

YAAP based on Android 11 for the Xiaomi Mi A1

17.37. Xiaomi Mi A2

The Xiaomi Mi A2 gets unofficial Android 11 through the POSP custom ROM. This ROM has some issues with Goodix fingerprint scanners and wireless casting, but if you can overlook those, you can have your first taste of the latest Android version.

POSP 4.0.0 based on Android 11 for the Xiaomi Mi A2

17.38. Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite

An Android 11-based AOSP build is now available for the Mi A2 Lite. The ROM appears to be stable, with the bug list only mentioning that SELinux is permissive.

AOSP 11.0 for the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite

17.39. Xiaomi Mi A3

Being an Android One device, the Xiaomi Mi A3 already runs a close-to-stock version of Android. And now, you can enjoy all the new features of Android 11 through the AOSP 11.0 custom ROM.

AOSP 11.0 for the Xiaomi Mi A3

17.40. Xiaomi Mi Max and Mi Max Prime

The original Mi Max and the Mi Max Prime have received an unofficial LineageOS 18.0 ROM on top of Android 11. You need to be on the latest stock Android Nougat firmware before flashing the custom ROM.

LineageOS 18.0 based on Android 11 for the Xiaomi Mi Max and Mi Max Prime

17.41. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2

An official build of the RevengeOS custom ROM based on Android 11 is now available for the Mi Mix 2. We could not locate a bug list for the ROM, but that doesn’t make it ready to be a daily driver material just yet.

RevengeOS 4.0 based on Android 11 for the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2

17.42. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S

The team behind the ArrowOS custom ROM recently released its first Android 11-based build for the Mi Mix 2S. Although it is an official build, do backup all important data before flashing.

ArrowOS 11.0 based on Android 11 for the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S

17.43. Xiaomi Mi Mix 3

Android 11 on the Mi Mix 3 is available in the form of an official build of ArrowOS. The ROM appears to be stable, with the bug list only mentioning that Wi-Fi Display and Android Auto are not working.

ArrowOS 11.0 based on Android 11 for the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3

17.44. Xiaomi Mi Note 3

The team behind the crDroid custom ROM has released its first Android 11-based build for the Mi Note 3. Apart from permissive SELinux, we could not locate a proper bug list for the ROM, but that doesn’t make it ready to be a daily driver material.

crDroid 7.0 based on Android 11 for the Xiaomi Mi Note 3

17.45. Xiaomi Mi Note 10

The Mi Note 10 has received a taste of Android 11 through an unofficial LineageOS 18.0 ROM. If you would like to try it out, head on over to the forum thread below.

LineageOS 18.0 based on Android 11 for the Xiaomi Mi Note 10

17.46. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

If you’re looking for an Android 11-based custom ROM for your Mi Note 10 Lite, you can try out the unofficial LineageOS 18.0 ROM linked below. This ROM has some issues with the in-display fingerprint scanner, but if you can overlook those, you can have your first taste of the latest Android version.

LineageOS 18.0 based on Android 11 for the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

17.47. Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 and Mi Pad 4 Plus

A unified build of LineageOS 18.0 is now available for the Mi Pad 4 and the Mi Pad 4 Plus. Give your tablet a new lease of life with Android 11 by following the link below.

LineageOS 18.0 based on Android 11 for the Xiaomi Mi Pad 4/Mi Pad 4 Plus

Android 11 Google Apps

Apart from the ROMs mentioned above, we are going to be seeing a lot of custom builds of Android 11 released in the coming weeks. However, not all custom ROMs ship with pre-installed Google apps. In case you’re looking for a suitable GApps distribution, then you’ll be happy to know that several GApps distributions have already been updated to support the latest version of Android.

1. NikGapps

XDA Senior Member Nikhil has stepped up and published an updated version of the NikGapps package. The SetupWizard module within this Gapps distribution is known to be problematic, but you can remedy this by skipping the module using nikgapps.config or flashing the variant without SetupWizard.

Download NikGApps

2. BiTGApps

XDA Senior Member TheHitMan has also updated the BiTGApps package. The latest release, tagged as R16, is now compatible with Android 11.

Download BiTGApps

Have you spotted a custom ROM on our forums for a device we haven’t covered yet? Let us know in the comments below!