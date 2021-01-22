Sony Xperia 5 II, Xperia XZ1 series and Xiaomi Mi Note 2 receive Android 11 custom ROMs

The custom ROM‌ development scene is in full swing over on the XDA‌ forums. Ever since Google published the Android 11 source code, aftermarket developers have been relentlessly working toward making the latest flavor of Android accessible to more and more devices. The Redmi K20 Pro/Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro was the first phone to receive an AOSP-based Android 11 ROM and since then, the list of devices with unofficial Android 11 ports has grown substantially. Earlier this month, we saw the modding community bring Android 11 custom ROMs to devices such as the OnePlus One and the Google Nexus 5. Now, four more guests have joined the party as Android 11 custom ROMs are now available for the Sony Xperia 5 II, Xperia XZ1, Xperia XZ1 Compact, and the Xiaomi Mi Note 2.

Sony Xperia 5 II

The Sony Xperia 5 II, which was launched last year with Android 10, has recently picked up its official Android 11 update in some regions. And now, fans of the LineageOS project will be glad to know that an unofficial build of the custom ROM is already available for the Xperia 5 II. If you do decide to flash it, make sure to read through the installation instructions posted on the ROM thread linked below.

Download unofficial LineageOS 18.1 based on Android 11 for the Sony Xperia 5 II

Sony Xperia 5 II Forums

Sony Xperia XZ1

The Xperia XZ1 launched all the way back in 2017 with Android 8.0 Oreo, and if you’re still holding onto one of these, you’ll be glad to know you, too, can try out the goodies in Android 11. An unofficial LineageOS 18.1 ROM for this phone is here, and it also supports the WireGuard VPN protocol out of the box.

Download unofficial LineageOS 18.1 based on Android 11 for the Sony Xperia XZ1

Sony Xperia XZ1 Forums

Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact

Much like the regular Xperia XZ1, the “Compact” variant has also received its first taste of Android 11 through an unofficial LineageOS 18.1 build. The current release works wonderfully, at least for the most part, but you might not be able to use the spellchecking feature if you change the default keyboard. Give your Xperia XZ1 Compact a new lease of life with LineageOS 18.1 by following the link below.

Download unofficial LineageOS 18.1 based on Android 11 for the Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact

Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact Forums

Xiaomi Mi Note 2

It’s great to see that development for the Mi Note 2, which was released back in 2016, is still going strong. If you want to experience Android like you would on a Pixel device, you can now flash the official Pixel experience ROM on your phone. The Android 11-based custom ROM includes all Google apps and Pixel goodies like the Pixel Launcher, wallpapers, icons, fonts, and boot animation.

Download official Pixel experience (Beta) based on Android 11 for the Xiaomi Mi Note 2

Xiaomi Mi Note 2 Forums

If you wish to try out the aforementioned custom ROMs, click on the respective links and then carefully follow the instructions in the forum post to install the ROM on your device. Do note that since some of these ROMs are still in testing, you may face some unwanted bugs. In case you do, you can report the bugs in the forum post and help the developers further improve their custom ROMs.