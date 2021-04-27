Android 11 arrives on more phones from Samsung and Nokia

Google released Android 11 almost eight months ago, but the update is still trickling down to some phones — especially budget models. Thankfully, Android 11 has started to arrive on four more popular devices over the past few days: the Samsung Galaxy A41, Galaxy Tab A7, Galaxy M01, and Nokia 2.4.

The Nokia 2.4 was released in September of last year and shipped with Android 10. Now the phone is receiving its Android 11 upgrade, a bit later than HMD Global’s original “Q1 2021” timeline. Select phone owners in the United States, Sweden, India, Morocco, and other countries will get the update first. If there aren’t any show-stopping bugs, the upgrade will be rolled out to all Nokia 2.4 phones in all regions.

Android 11 is also slowly rolling out to the Samsung Galaxy A41, Galaxy Tab A7, and Galaxy M01. The updates include everything in stock Android 11, plus the changes and extra features in Samsung’s One UI 3.1 software. One UI 3.1 debuted with the Galaxy S21 series and has been slowly rolling out to other Samsung devices. Some phones and tablets with Android 11 (One UI 3.0) were updated to 3.1, while these three devices are jumping straight from Android 10 to Android 11.

Many budget Android phones and tablets never receive a major Android update, so it’s great to see Nokia and Samsung actually doing what they are supposed to be doing. The Galaxy A41 and Galaxy M01 are both sub-$100 phones, while the Nokia 2.4 costs around $200 in most regions — price ranges that are often filled with phones without proper software support.

The four devices are the latest in a long line of phones and tablets to receive Android 11. This month alone, the Motorola One 5G UW, OPPO Reno 2, Galaxy M40, Motorola Razer 5G, ASUS ZenFone 7, Galaxy Tab Active 3, Nokia 2.2, Galaxy A31, Moto G Stylus 2020, and many others got the upgrade.