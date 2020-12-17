[Update: Delayed] The Android 11 update will roll out for the OnePlus 7 and 7T series in December

Update 1 (12/17/2020 @ 05:23 PM ET): The Android 11 stable update for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series will no longer roll out by the end of this year. Click here for more information. The article as published on October 15, 2020, is preserved below.

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series owners eager to test out OxygenOS 11 won’t have to wait much longer. According to Android Authority, the Android 11 update for these devices will be available in December, contradicting earlier rumors that claimed the update wouldn’t be available until next year.

The OxygenOS 11 update based on Android 11 should be available by the end of this year for the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7T Pro, according to the OnePlus spokesperson that AndroidAuthority spoke to. Because the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series feature different codebases, their respective Android 11 updates won’t roll out at the exact same time, but the updates should roll out pretty closely to one another. Furthermore, updates for carrier devices, like the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition on T-Mobile, will likely arrive at a later date, if prior history is anything to go by.

OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 will make one-handed use much easier on OnePlus phones.

OnePlus has been incredibly busy over the last several months. In addition to rolling out new software updates, the company has also released a handful of new devices, including the new OnePlus 8T which already runs OxygenOS 11 out of the box. At the 8T launch event, OnePlus also teased that it’s working on a smartwatch — a project that’s been in flux for several years.

OxygenOS 11 is a big release for OnePlus. Not only does it include most of the best features from Android 11, but it also introduces features like an Always On Display and a redesigned weather app. The software also put focus on one-handed use — something we talked about extensively with Sam Twist, Senior Product Manager for OxygenOS at OnePlus.

Once OxygenOS 11 rolls out for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series, we’ll be sure to let you know.

Written by Mishaal Rahman

In a post on the OnePlus Chinese forums (H/T /u/NateDevCSharp on Reddit), the company’s HydrogenOS administrator has confirmed that the Android 11 stable update won’t be available for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series this month. HydrogenOS is the company’s Android-based software for the Chinese region — it’s basically the same as OxygenOS but without Google Mobile Services. HydrogenOS updates typically roll out in China before the corresponding OxygenOS update globally, so the fact that the update has been delayed in China means the update has likely been delayed outside of the region, too.

OnePlus says that a “data decryption failure” bug is preventing them from rolling out the update, but that they are working with Qualcomm on a solution. The company expects to have a solution this week, and if so, they will roll out the Android 11 update to closed beta testers this month. Afterward, they’ll push the update to public beta testers before releasing the update for everyone. While we can’t say definitively when the update will become available, it’s looking like December is definitely out of reach.