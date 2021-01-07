Android 11 Update Tracker: List of major phones getting the latest release!
These are the phones getting Android 11

It’s that time of year again when Google releases the new version of its mobile operating system, and after a long few months of beta testing, the American tech giant is finally rolling out the stable version of Android 11. But of course, it’s not just Pixel users who are getting this update. A range of OEMs have announced that they plan to roll it out to their users, and as Android is an open-source operating system, we’ll no doubt see manufacturers unveil their own custom software that runs on Android 11. In case you’re looking for the answer to the question “when will my phone get Android 11?“, read on to find out. If you don’t find your device here, you can check if Android 11 custom ROMs are available for it.

Google

What’s great about owning a Pixel smartphone is that because it’s created by Google, you’re guaranteed to get the latest Android updates first. And that’s not changed in 2020 as the stable version of Android 11 has now landed on the current lineup of Pixel handsets.  As is often the case, you can expect a stock Android experience when you update your Pixel to the new version. Android 11 is available officially on the Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, and Pixel 4a.

Sr. No.Phone (Codename, Forum Link)Android 11 Update StatusAdded On/Status Last Updated
1.Google Pixel 2 (walleye)Stable RolloutSeptember 8, 2020
2.Google Pixel 2 XL (taimen)Stable RolloutSeptember 8, 2020
3.Google Pixel 3 (blueline)Stable RolloutSeptember 8, 2020
4.Google Pixel 3 XL (crosshatch)Stable RolloutSeptember 8, 2020
5.Google Pixel 3a (sargo)Stable RolloutSeptember 8, 2020
6.Google Pixel 3a XL (bonito)Stable RolloutSeptember 8, 2020
7.Google Pixel 4 (flame)Stable RolloutSeptember 8, 2020
8.Google Pixel 4 XL (coral)Stable RolloutSeptember 8, 2020
9.Google Pixel 4a (sunfish)Stable RolloutSeptember 8, 2020

As of September 8, 2020, the latest stable Android release has rolled out for all eligible Google Pixel smartphones.

ASUS

Back in August, ASUS opened up an Android 11 beta program for the ZenFone 6 (also known as the ASUS 6Z). The ZenFone 7/7 Pro subsequently joined the roster. The current generation of ROG Phone branded devices is also expected to get a taste of Android 11 before the end of the year.

Sr. No.Phone (Codename, Forum Link)Android 11 Update StatusAdded On/Status Last Updated
1.ASUS ZenFone 6 (I01WD)Stable RolloutDecember 29, 2020
2.ASUS ZenFone 7 Series (I002D)Limited Public Beta (Version 30.04.31.30)October 14, 2020

As of December 29, 2020, ASUS has rolled out its ZenUI stable release based on Android 11 for the ZenFone 6.

LG

LG has yet to publish a proper roadmap for when its devices would get Android 11. However, the Korean OEM recently launched a beta testing program for the LG Velvet.

Sr. No.Phone (Codename, Forum Link)Android 11 Update StatusAdded On/Status Last Updated
1.LG VelvetBeta PreviewDecember 11, 2020

As of December 11, 2020, LG has not rolled out Android 11 stable release for any of its devices.

Motorola

Lenovo-backed Motorola has published a list of eligible devices that would get Android 11 update in the coming days.

Sr. No.Phone (Codename, Forum Link)Android 11 Update StatusAdded On/Status Last Updated
1.Motorola Razr 5G (smith)Expected Stable RolloutDecember 21, 2020
2.Motorola Razr 2019 (olson)Expected Stable RolloutDecember 21, 2020
3.Motorola Edge (racer)Expected Stable RolloutDecember 21, 2020
4.Motorola Edge+ (burton)Expected Stable RolloutDecember 21, 2020
5.Motorola One 5G (nairo)Expected Stable RolloutDecember 21, 2020
6.Motorola One Action (troika)Expected Stable RolloutDecember 21, 2020
7.Motorola One Fusion (astro)Expected Stable RolloutDecember 21, 2020
8.Motorola One Fusion+ (liber)Expected Stable RolloutDecember 21, 2020
9.Motorola One Hyper (def)Expected Stable RolloutDecember 21, 2020
10.Motorola One Vision (kane)Expected Stable RolloutDecember 21, 2020
11.Moto G 5GExpected Stable RolloutDecember 21, 2020
12.Moto G 5G Plus (nairo)Expected Stable RolloutDecember 21, 2020
13.Moto G Fast (rav_t)Expected Stable RolloutDecember 21, 2020
14.Moto G Power (sofia)Expected Stable RolloutDecember 21, 2020
15.Moto G Pro (sofiap_ao)Expected Stable RolloutDecember 21, 2020
16.Moto G Stylus (sofiap)Expected Stable RolloutDecember 21, 2020
17.Moto G9 (guamp)Expected Stable RolloutDecember 21, 2020
18.Moto G9 Play (guamp)Expected Stable RolloutDecember 21, 2020
19.Moto G9 PlusExpected Stable RolloutDecember 21, 2020
20.Moto G9 PowerExpected Stable RolloutDecember 21, 2020
21.Moto G8 (rav)Expected Stable RolloutDecember 21, 2020
22.Moto G8 Power (sofiar)Expected Stable RolloutDecember 21, 2020
23.Lenovo K12 NoteExpected Stable RolloutDecember 21, 2020

As of December 21, 2020, Motorola has not rolled out Android 11 stable release for any of its devices.

Nokia

A significant portion of Nokia’s smartphone portfolio is part of the Android One program, but the OEM has yet to conduct a public beta program for the Android 11 update. Instead of offering beta builds, the company is expected to push stable Android 11 updates to the eligible devices in the near future.

Sr. No.Phone (Codename, Forum Link)Android 11 Update StatusAdded On/Status Last Updated
1.Nokia 8.3 5G (bgt_sprout)Expected Stable Rollout

  • Q4 2020-Q1 2021
September 29, 2020
2.Nokia 2.2 (wsp_sprout)Expected Stable Rollout

  • Q4 2020-Q1 2021
September 29, 2020
3.Nokia 5.3 (cap_sprout)Expected Stable Rollout

  • Q4 2020-Q1 2021
September 29, 2020
4.Nokia 8.1 (pnx_sprout)Expected Stable Rollout

  • Q4 2020-Q1 2021
September 29, 2020
5.Nokia 1.3 (drx)Expected Stable Rollout

  • Q1 2021
September 29, 2020
6.Nokia 4.2 (pan_sprout)Expected Stable Rollout

  • Q1 2021
September 29, 2020
7.Nokia 2.4Expected Stable Rollout

  • Q1 2021
September 29, 2020
8.Nokia 2.3 (irm_sprout)Expected Stable Rollout

  • Q1 2021
September 29, 2020
9.Nokia 3.4Expected Stable Rollout

  • Q1 2021
September 29, 2020
10.Nokia 3.2 (dpl_sprout)Expected Stable Rollout

  • Q1 2021-Q2 2021
September 29, 2020
11.Nokia 7.2 (ddv_sprout)Expected Stable Rollout

  • Q1 2021-Q2 2021
September 29, 2020
12.Nokia 6.2 (sld_sprout)Expected Stable Rollout

  • Q1 2021-Q2 2021
September 29, 2020
13.Nokia 1 Plus (ant)Expected Stable Rollout

  • Q2 2021
September 29, 2020
14.Nokia 9 PureView (aop_sprout)Expected Stable Rollout

  • Q2 2021
September 29, 2020

As of September 29, 2020, Nokia has not rolled out Android 11 stable release for any of its devices.

OnePlus

After working with Google to offer a developer preview program for Android 11 early on, the Chinese smartphone maker has since announced its Open Beta for OxygenOS 11. Owners of the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are set to benefit from Google’s latest major Android release and are first in line for their respective updates, with other devices to follow.

Sr. No.Phone (Codename, Forum Link)Android 11 Update StatusAdded On/Status Last Updated
1.OnePlus 8 (instantnoodle)OxygenOS 11 StableOctober 10, 2020
2.OnePlus 8 Pro (instantnoodlep)OxygenOS 11 StableOctober 10, 2020
3.OnePlus Nord (avicii)OxygenOS 11 Open betaJanuary 5, 2021

As of January 5, 2021, OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 has been rolled out for the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro via stable channel.

OPPO

OPPO has also confirmed that a number of its handsets will receive Android 11 updates. Its Android 11-based ColorOS 11 public beta is up for grabs for the OPPO Find X2 and the Find X2 Pro (including the Automobili Lamborghini Edition). The Reno family of phones and other OPPO devices will soon get public beta builds of ColorOS 11 across the globe.

Sr. No.Phone (Codename, Forum Link)Android 11 Update StatusAdded On/Status Last Updated
1.OPPO Find X2ColorOS 11 StableNovember 7, 2020
2.OPPO Find X2 ProColorOS 11 StableNovember 7, 2020
3.OPPO Find X2 NeoColorOS 11 Beta

  • Western Europe: Q1 20201
September 14, 2020
4.OPPO Find X2 LiteColorOS 11 Beta

  • Western Europe: Q1 20201
September 14, 2020
5.OPPO RenoColorOS 11 Beta

  • Open Market: Q2 2021
  • Eastern Europe: TBA
  • Western Europe: TBA
September 14, 2020
6.OPPO Reno 10X ZoomColorOS 11 Beta

  • Open Market: Q1 2021
  • Eastern Europe: TBA
  • Western Europe: TBA
September 14, 2020
7.OPPO Reno ZColorOS 11 Beta

  • Open Market: Q2 2021
  • Eastern Europe: TBA
  • Western Europe: TBA
September 14, 2020
8.OPPO Reno 2ColorOS 11 Beta

  • Open Market: Q1 2021
  • Eastern Europe: November 2020
  • Western Europe: TBA
September 14, 2020
9.OPPO Reno 2FColorOS 11 Beta

  • Open Market: Q1 2021
September 14, 2020
10.OPPO Reno 2ZColorOS 11 Beta

  • Open Market: Q1 2021
  • Eastern Europe: TBA
  • Western Europe: TBA
September 14, 2020
11.OPPO Reno 3 4GColorOS 11 Beta

  • Open Market: September 30, 2020
  • Eastern Europe: Q1 2021
September 14, 2020
12.OPPO Reno 3 Pro 4GColorOS 11 Beta

  • Open Market: September 30, 2020
  • Eastern Europe: Q1 2021
September 14, 2020
13.OPPO Reno 3 Pro 5GColorOS 11 Beta

  • Open Market: Q1 2021
September 14, 2020
14.OPPO Reno 4 4GColorOS 11 BetaNovember 30, 2020
15.OPPO Reno 4 5GColorOS 11 StableDecember 17, 2020
16.OPPO Reno 4 Pro 4GColorOS 11 BetaNovember 30, 2020
17.OPPO Reno 4 Pro 5GColorOS 11 StableDecember 17, 2020
18.OPPO F11ColorOS 11 Beta

  • Open Market: December 2020
September 14, 2020
19.OPPO F11 ProColorOS 11 Beta

  • Open Market: December 2020
September 14, 2020
20.OPPO F15ColorOS 11 Beta

  • Open Market: Q1 2021
September 14, 2020
21.OPPO F17 ProColorOS 11 StableNovember 12, 2020
22.OPPO A5 2020ColorOS 11 Beta

  • Open Market: Q2 2021
  • Eastern Europe: TBA
  • Western Europe: TBA
September 14, 2020
23.OPPO A9ColorOS 11 Beta

  • Open Market: December 2020
September 14, 2020
24.OPPO A9 2020ColorOS 11 Beta

  • Open Market: Q2 2021
  • Eastern Europe: TBA
  • Western Europe: TBA
September 14, 2020
25.OPPO A52ColorOS 11 Beta

  • Open Market: December 2020
  • Eastern Europe: TBA
  • Western Europe: TBA
September 14, 2020
26.OPPO A72ColorOS 11 Beta

  • Open Market: December 2020
  • Eastern Europe: TBA
  • Western Europe: TBA
September 14, 2020
27.OPPO A91ColorOS 11 Beta

  • Open Market: Q1 2021
  • Eastern Europe: TBA
  • Western Europe: TBA
September 14, 2020
28.OPPO A92ColorOS 11 Beta

  • Open Market: December 2020
  • Eastern Europe: TBA
  • Western Europe: TBA
September 14, 2020
29.OPPO Ace 2ColorOS 11 BetaSeptember 14, 2020

As of December 17, 2020, ColorOS 11 based on Android 11 has been rolled out for the OPPO Find X2, Find X2 Pro, F17 Pro, and the Reno 4 5G series via stable channel. We’ll update the post for other OPPO devices as and when they receive their first official builds.

Realme

Realme, another Chinese technology company known for developing affordable handsets that don’t compromise on specs, is going to update several phones in their portfolio to Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0. Owners of the Realme X50 Pro are first in line for the major update, with other devices to follow.

Sr. No.Phone (Codename, Forum Link)Android 11 Update StatusAdded On/Status Last Updated
1.Realme X50 Pro (RMX2071/RMX2076)Realme UI 2.0 StableDecember 4, 2020
2.Realme 7 Pro (RMX2170)Realme UI 2.0

  • Early Access: November 2020
September 24, 2020
3.Realme Narzo 20Realme UI 2.0

  • Early Access: November 2020
September 24, 2020
4.Realme 6 Pro (RMX2061)Realme UI 2.0

  • Early Access: December 2020
September 24, 2020
5.Realme 7 (RMX2151)Realme UI 2.0

  • Early Access: December 2020
September 24, 2020
6.Realme Narzo 20 Pro (RMX2151)Realme UI 2.0

  • Early Access: December 2020
September 24, 2020
7.Realme X2 Pro (RMX1931)Realme UI 2.0

  • Early Access: December 2020
September 24, 2020
8.Realme X3 (RMX2081)Realme UI 2.0

  • Early Access: January 2021
September 24, 2020
9.Realme X3 SuperZoom (RMX2081)Realme UI 2.0

  • Early Access: January 2021
September 24, 2020
10.Realme X2 (RMX1991/RMX1992/RMX1993)Realme UI 2.0

  • Early Access: January 2021
September 24, 2020
11.Realme 6 (RMX2001)Realme UI 2.0

  • Early Access: January 2021
September 24, 2020
12.Realme C12 (RMX2185)Realme UI 2.0

  • Early Access: January 2021
September 24, 2020
13.Realme C15 (RMX2185)Realme UI 2.0

  • Early Access: January 2021
September 24, 2020
14.Realme 6i (RMX2001)Realme UI 2.0

  • Early Access: February 2021
September 24, 2020
15.Realme Narzo 10 (RMX2040)Realme UI 2.0

  • Early Access: February 2021
September 24, 2020
16.Realme C3 (RMX2020)Realme UI 2.0

  • Early Access: March 2021
September 24, 2020
17.Realme Narzo 10A (RMX2020)Realme UI 2.0

  • Early Access: March 2021
September 24, 2020
18.Realme X (RMX1901)Realme UI 2.0

  • Early Access: Q2 2021
September 24, 2020
19.Realme XT (RMX1921)Realme UI 2.0

  • Early Access: Q2 2021
September 24, 2020
20.Realme 3 Pro (RMX1851)Realme UI 2.0

  • Early Access: Q2 2021
September 24, 2020
21.Realme 5 Pro (RMX1971)Realme UI 2.0

  • Early Access: Q2 2021
September 24, 2020
22.Realme Narzo 20A (RMX2050)Realme UI 2.0

  • Early Access: Q2 2021
September 24, 2020

As of December 4, 2020, Realme has only rolled out the stable release of Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 for the Realme X50 Pro.

Samsung

Back in August, Samsung opened up a developer beta initiative targeting the Galaxy S20 lineup for its Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update. Later on, the Galaxy Note 20 series and other models joined the roster. The Korean OEM has not yet disclosed its plans on Android 11 rollout for other models. We can speculate that the current generation flagship series will get before the end of the year, and others will get it later. We’ll update this article when Samsung officially releases a timeline.

Sr. No.Phone (Codename, Forum Link)Android 11 Update StatusAdded On/Status Last Updated
1.Samsung Galaxy S20 (x1s/x1q)
Samsung Galaxy S20+ (y2s/y2q)
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra (z3s/z3q)		One UI 3.0 StableDecember 3, 2020
2.Samsung Galaxy S20 FEOne UI 3.0 StableDecember 18, 2020
3.Samsung Galaxy S10e (beyond0lte/beyond0qlte)
Samsung Galaxy S10 (beyond1lte/beyond1qlte)
Samsung Galaxy S10+ (beyond2lte/beyond2qlte)		One UI 3.0 StableJanuary 6, 2021
4.Samsung Galaxy S10 LiteOne UI 3.0 StableDecember 2, 2020
5.Samsung Galaxy Note 10 (d1)
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ (d2s/d2x)		One UI 3.0 StableDecember 30, 2020
6.Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (c1s/c1q)
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (c2s/c2q)		One UI 3.0 StableDecember 14, 2020
7.Samsung Galaxy Z Flip (bloomq)One UI 3.0 Stable: 5G || 4GDecember 31, 2020
8.Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 (f2q)One UI 3.0 Beta

  • Expected stable release: January 2021
December 2, 2020
9.Samsung Galaxy FoldOne UI 3.0

  • Expected stable release: February 2021
December 2, 2020
10.Samsung Galaxy M21One UI 3.0

  • Expected stable release: March 2021
December 2, 2020
11.Samsung Galaxy M30sOne UI 3.0

  • Expected stable release: March 2021
December 2, 2020
12.Samsung Galaxy M31One UI 3.0 Beta

  • Expected stable release: March 2021
December 2, 2020
13.Samsung Galaxy A51One UI 3.0 Beta

  • Expected stable release: March 2021
December 24, 2020
14.Samsung Galaxy Note 10 LiteOne UI 3.0

  • Expected stable release: March 2021
December 2, 2020
15.Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/Tab S7+One UI 3.0

  • Expected stable release: March 2021
December 2, 2020
16.Samsung Galaxy A50One UI 3.0

  • Expected stable release: April 2021
December 2, 2020
17.Samsung Galaxy M51One UI 3.0

  • Expected stable release: April 2021
December 2, 2020
18.Samsung Galaxy A21sOne UI 3.0

  • Expected stable release: May 2021
December 2, 2020
19.Samsung Galaxy A31One UI 3.0

  • Expected stable release: May 2021
December 2, 2020
20.Samsung Galaxy A70One UI 3.0

  • Expected stable release: May 2021
December 2, 2020
21.Samsung Galaxy A71One UI 3.0

  • Expected stable release: May 2021
December 2, 2020
22.Samsung Galaxy A80One UI 3.0

  • Expected stable release: May 2021
December 2, 2020
23.Samsung Galaxy Tab S6One UI 3.0

  • Expected stable release: May 2021
December 2, 2020
24.Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 LiteOne UI 3.0

  • Expected stable release: May 2021
December 2, 2020
25.Samsung Galaxy A01One UI 3.0

  • Expected stable release: June 2021
December 2, 2020
26.Samsung Galaxy A11One UI 3.0

  • Expected stable release: June 2021
December 2, 2020
27.Samsung Galaxy M11One UI 3.0

  • Expected stable release: June 2021
December 2, 2020
28.Samsung Galaxy Tab AOne UI 3.0

  • Expected stable release: June 2021
December 2, 2020
29.Samsung Galaxy A30One UI 3.0

  • Expected stable release: July 2021
December 2, 2020
30.Samsung Galaxy Tab S5eOne UI 3.0

  • Expected stable release: July 2021
December 2, 2020
31.Samsung Galaxy A10One UI 3.0

  • Expected stable release: August 2021
December 2, 2020
32.Samsung Galaxy A10sOne UI 3.0

  • Expected stable release: August 2021
December 2, 2020
33.Samsung Galaxy A20One UI 3.0

  • Expected stable release: August 2021
December 2, 2020
34.Samsung Galaxy A20sOne UI 3.0

  • Expected stable release: August 2021
December 2, 2020
35.Samsung Galaxy A30sOne UI 3.0

  • Expected stable release: August 2021
December 2, 2020
36.Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1One UI 3.0

  • Expected stable release: August 2021
December 2, 2020
37.Samsung Galaxy Tab Active ProOne UI 3.0

  • Expected stable release: August 2021
December 2, 2020
38.Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (2019)One UI 3.0

  • Expected stable release: September 2021
December 2, 2020

As of January 6, 2021, Samsung has rolled out the One UI 3.0 stable release based on the latest Android version for the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10, and the Galaxy Z Flip lineup. Moreover, the company has started pushing the public beta builds of One UI 3.0 for the Galaxy M31 and Galaxy A51 5G in some regions.

Sony

Sony has published a roadmap for when its devices would get Android 11. However, the company hasn’t provided exact dates for any of the devices, simply providing rough estimates.

Sr. No.Phone (Codename, Forum Link)Android 11 Update StatusAdded On/Status Last Updated
1.Sony Xperia 1 IIStable RolloutDecember 14, 2020
2.Sony Xperia 5 IIExpected Stable Rollout

  • End of January 2021
October 14, 2020
3.Sony Xperia 10 IIExpected Stable Rollout

  • End of January 2021
October 14, 2020
4.Sony Xperia 1Expected Stable Rollout

  • February 2021
October 14, 2020
5.Sony Xperia 5Expected Stable Rollout

  • February 2021
October 14, 2020

As of December 14, 2020, Sony has rolled out stable Android 11 update for the Xperia 1 II.

Vivo

A handful of smartphones from Vivo and their sub-brand iQOO received a developer preview build of Android 11 with the OEM’s signature Funtouch OS skin. However, the OEM is planning to introduce OriginOS as their next skin on top of Android 11. The upcoming Vivo X60 series will run OriginOS out of the box.

Sr. No.Phone (Codename, Forum Link)Android 11 Update StatusAdded On/Status Last Updated
1.Vivo Nex 3SOriginOS

  • First Open Beta: January 2021
November 19, 2020
2.Vivo X50 ProOriginOS

  • First Open Beta: January 2021
November 19, 2020
3.Vivo X50 Pro+OriginOS

  • First Open Beta: January 2021
November 19, 2020
4.Vivo X50OriginOS

  • First Open Beta: January 2021
November 19, 2020
5.Vivo S7OriginOS

  • First Open Beta: January 2021
November 19, 2020
6.iQOO 5 ProOriginOS

  • First Open Beta: January 2021
November 19, 2020
7.iQOO 5OriginOS

  • First Open Beta: January 2021
November 19, 2020
8.iQOO 3OriginOS

  • First Open Beta: January 2021
November 19, 2020
9.iQOOOriginOS

  • First Open Beta: January 2021
November 19, 2020
10.iQOO ProOriginOS

  • First Open Beta: January 2021
November 19, 2020
11.iQOO Neo 3OriginOS

  • First Open Beta: January 2021
November 19, 2020
12.Vivo Nex 3OriginOS

  • First Open Beta: February 2021
November 19, 2020
13.Vivo Nex 3 5GOriginOS

  • First Open Beta: February 2021
November 19, 2020
14.iQOO NeoOriginOS

  • First Open Beta: February 2021
November 19, 2020
15.Vivo X30OriginOS

  • First Open Beta: February 2021
November 19, 2020
16.Vivo X30 ProOriginOS

  • First Open Beta: February 2021
November 19, 2020
17.iQOO Neo Snapdragon 855 EditionOriginOS

  • First Open Beta: February 2021
November 19, 2020
18.Vivo X27 ProOriginOS

  • First Open Beta: Q2 2021
November 19, 2020
19.Vivo X27OriginOS

  • First Open Beta: Q2 2021
November 19, 2020
20.Vivo S6OriginOS

  • First Open Beta: Q2 2021
November 19, 2020
21.Vivo Z6OriginOS

  • First Open Beta: Q2 2021
November 19, 2020
22.Vivo Z5iOriginOS

  • First Open Beta: Q2 2021
November 19, 2020
23.Vivo S1OriginOS

  • First Open Beta: Q2 2021
November 19, 2020
24.Vivo Z5xOriginOS

  • First Open Beta: Q2 2021
November 19, 2020
25.Vivo Z5OriginOS

  • First Open Beta: Q2 2021
November 19, 2020
26.iQOO Z1XOriginOS

  • First Open Beta: Q2 2021
November 19, 2020
27.iQOO Z1OriginOS

  • First Open Beta: Q2 2021
November 19, 2020
28.Vivo Nex Dual Display EditionOriginOS

  • First Open Beta: Q2 2021
November 19, 2020
29.Vivo Nex SOriginOS

  • First Open Beta: Q2 2021
November 19, 2020
30.Vivo NexOriginOS

  • First Open Beta: Q2 2021
November 19, 2020

As of November 19, 2020, neither Vivo nor iQOO has rolled out the stable build of OriginOS based on Android 11 as OTA for any of its devices.

Xiaomi

Xiaomi has also been preparing for the eventual rollout of Android 11. Like OPPO, the company recently launched a beta testing program for its Android 11-based MIUI 12 update, and the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro are the first in the line across both Global and China branches. The Chinese OEM is expected to eventually reveal a new version of MIUI — MIUI 13 — with new features in the near future.

Sr. No.Phone (Codename, Forum Link)Android 11 Update StatusAdded On/Status Last Updated
1.Mi 10 (umi)MIUI 12 StableNovember 20, 2020
2.Mi 10 Lite 5G (monet)MIUI 12 StableDecember 4, 2020
3.Mi 10 Pro (cmi)MIUI 12 StableDecember 2, 2020
4.Mi 10 Youth Edition / Mi 10 Lite Zoom (vangogh)MIUI 12 StableDecember 23, 2020
5.Mi A3 (laurel_sprout)Stable Rollout (Android One)December 31, 2020
6.Redmi K30 4G / POCO X2 (phoenix)MIUI 12 Stable BetaJanuary 3, 2021
7.Redmi K30 5G (picasso)MIUI 12 StableNovember 23, 2020
8.Redmi K30 Pro/POCO F2 Pro (lmi)MIUI 12 StableNovember 30, 2020
9.Redmi Note 9S / Redmi Note 9 Pro [India] (curtana)MIUI 12 Stable BetaNovember 18, 2020

As of January 3, 2021, stable MIUI 12 release based on Android 11 is available for several Mi, Redmi, and POCO smartphones. Moreover, the Android One-powered Mi A3 has also received its Android 11 update.

Nic Fearn also contributed to this article.

