Android 11 Update Tracker: List of major phones getting the latest release!

These are the phones getting Android 11

It’s that time of year again when Google releases the new version of its mobile operating system, and after a long few months of beta testing, the American tech giant is finally rolling out the stable version of Android 11. But of course, it’s not just Pixel users who are getting this update. A range of OEMs have announced that they plan to roll it out to their users, and as Android is an open-source operating system, we’ll no doubt see manufacturers unveil their own custom software that runs on Android 11. In case you’re looking for the answer to the question “when will my phone get Android 11?“, read on to find out. If you don’t find your device here, you can check if Android 11 custom ROMs are available for it.

Google

What’s great about owning a Pixel smartphone is that because it’s created by Google, you’re guaranteed to get the latest Android updates first. And that’s not changed in 2020 as the stable version of Android 11 has now landed on the current lineup of Pixel handsets. As is often the case, you can expect a stock Android experience when you update your Pixel to the new version. Android 11 is available officially on the Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, and Pixel 4a.

As of September 8, 2020, the latest stable Android release has rolled out for all eligible Google Pixel smartphones.

ASUS

Back in August, ASUS opened up an Android 11 beta program for the ZenFone 6 (also known as the ASUS 6Z). The ZenFone 7/7 Pro subsequently joined the roster. The current generation of ROG Phone branded devices is also expected to get a taste of Android 11 before the end of the year.

As of December 29, 2020, ASUS has rolled out its ZenUI stable release based on Android 11 for the ZenFone 6.

LG

LG has yet to publish a proper roadmap for when its devices would get Android 11. However, the Korean OEM recently launched a beta testing program for the LG Velvet.

Sr. No. Phone (Codename, Forum Link) Android 11 Update Status Added On/Status Last Updated 1. LG Velvet Beta Preview December 11, 2020

As of December 11, 2020, LG has not rolled out Android 11 stable release for any of its devices.

Motorola

Lenovo-backed Motorola has published a list of eligible devices that would get Android 11 update in the coming days.

As of December 21, 2020, Motorola has not rolled out Android 11 stable release for any of its devices.

Nokia

A significant portion of Nokia’s smartphone portfolio is part of the Android One program, but the OEM has yet to conduct a public beta program for the Android 11 update. Instead of offering beta builds, the company is expected to push stable Android 11 updates to the eligible devices in the near future.

As of September 29, 2020, Nokia has not rolled out Android 11 stable release for any of its devices.

OnePlus

After working with Google to offer a developer preview program for Android 11 early on, the Chinese smartphone maker has since announced its Open Beta for OxygenOS 11. Owners of the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are set to benefit from Google’s latest major Android release and are first in line for their respective updates, with other devices to follow.

As of January 5, 2021, OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 has been rolled out for the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro via stable channel.

OPPO

OPPO has also confirmed that a number of its handsets will receive Android 11 updates. Its Android 11-based ColorOS 11 public beta is up for grabs for the OPPO Find X2 and the Find X2 Pro (including the Automobili Lamborghini Edition). The Reno family of phones and other OPPO devices will soon get public beta builds of ColorOS 11 across the globe.

As of December 17, 2020, ColorOS 11 based on Android 11 has been rolled out for the OPPO Find X2, Find X2 Pro, F17 Pro, and the Reno 4 5G series via stable channel. We’ll update the post for other OPPO devices as and when they receive their first official builds.

Realme

Realme, another Chinese technology company known for developing affordable handsets that don’t compromise on specs, is going to update several phones in their portfolio to Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0. Owners of the Realme X50 Pro are first in line for the major update, with other devices to follow.

As of December 4, 2020, Realme has only rolled out the stable release of Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 for the Realme X50 Pro.

Samsung

Back in August, Samsung opened up a developer beta initiative targeting the Galaxy S20 lineup for its Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update. Later on, the Galaxy Note 20 series and other models joined the roster. The Korean OEM has not yet disclosed its plans on Android 11 rollout for other models. We can speculate that the current generation flagship series will get before the end of the year, and others will get it later. We’ll update this article when Samsung officially releases a timeline.

As of January 6, 2021, Samsung has rolled out the One UI 3.0 stable release based on the latest Android version for the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10, and the Galaxy Z Flip lineup. Moreover, the company has started pushing the public beta builds of One UI 3.0 for the Galaxy M31 and Galaxy A51 5G in some regions.

Sony

Sony has published a roadmap for when its devices would get Android 11. However, the company hasn’t provided exact dates for any of the devices, simply providing rough estimates.

As of December 14, 2020, Sony has rolled out stable Android 11 update for the Xperia 1 II.

Vivo

A handful of smartphones from Vivo and their sub-brand iQOO received a developer preview build of Android 11 with the OEM’s signature Funtouch OS skin. However, the OEM is planning to introduce OriginOS as their next skin on top of Android 11. The upcoming Vivo X60 series will run OriginOS out of the box.

As of November 19, 2020, neither Vivo nor iQOO has rolled out the stable build of OriginOS based on Android 11 as OTA for any of its devices.

Xiaomi

Xiaomi has also been preparing for the eventual rollout of Android 11. Like OPPO, the company recently launched a beta testing program for its Android 11-based MIUI 12 update, and the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro are the first in the line across both Global and China branches. The Chinese OEM is expected to eventually reveal a new version of MIUI — MIUI 13 — with new features in the near future.

As of January 3, 2021, stable MIUI 12 release based on Android 11 is available for several Mi, Redmi, and POCO smartphones. Moreover, the Android One-powered Mi A3 has also received its Android 11 update.

Nic Fearn also contributed to this article.