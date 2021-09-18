Android 12.1 will bring a new AOSP wallpaper after nearly 5 years

“The sky is not pink”, reads the title of a code change Google has just submitted internally to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) Gerrit. The code change replaces the default “pink sky” wallpaper that Google first introduced to the open source version of Android nearly 5 years ago. In its place is a new wallpaper that’s set to debut with the release of Android 12.1, Android’s first point release in years, and we at XDA have, of course, obtained this wallpaper ahead of the OS’s release.

The vast majority of users have likely never seen the “pink sky” wallpaper that has been included in open source releases of Android since Android 7.0 Nougat. That’s because nearly every smartphone that runs Android is actually running a customized version of it, which usually never ships the default AOSP wallpaper seen below. You’ll probably only see the wallpaper if you’re running a software build with light modifications to AOSP, such as one of the AOSP-based custom ROMs on the XDA Forums or a Generic System Image (GSI). Starting with the open source release of Android 12.1, though, you’ll likely be seeing a different wallpaper, which we’ve embedded below.

If you’re interested in downloading the AOSP wallpaper from Android versions 7.0-12 in its original resolution, you can do so from here. If you want to download the new Android 12.1 wallpaper in its original resolution, you can download it from here.

The sky is not pink. After almost 5 years, Google is replacing the default AOSP wallpaper in s-v2 (API level 32, Android 12.1?) pic.twitter.com/3ZalOGpfY3 — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) September 17, 2021

Android 12.1 is expected to fall in-between Android 12 and Android 13. The stable release of Android 12 is expected to launch on October 4th, according to our sources, while Android 13 is expected to launch sometime in the fall of 2022. The Android 12.1 point release, meanwhile, will be accompanied by a bump in the API level, which is unusual as we haven’t had a platform-changing maintenance release since Android 8.1 Oreo in 2017. We don’t exactly know why Google is working on a point release, but there are some details XDA can share soon.