Here are all new emoji changes in Android 12 Beta 1

Another round of Android betas is here. During Google I/O 2021, Google introduced to the world a closer look at how Android 12, the upcoming version of Android, will look like and function once it’s out. While Android 12 has been out as a developer preview for a while, we hadn’t get seen the full extent of the UI changes that were coming with it. And Android 12 is one of the most outstanding updates in several years. It brings more radical improvements than even Android Pie, released in 2018, did, in terms of both functionality and looks. Material You is the most radical redesign to the original Material Design guidelines since they were first introduced back in 2014 with Android 5.0 Lollipop. There are other changes, however, that have gone unnoticed. One of them is a new emoji revamp.

Google revamps their emojis pretty much yearly, given that new versions of the Unicode standard are released every year with new emojis. However, Android 12 also brings some minor improvements to existing emojis as well to make them look more standard and in line with other emoji designs from other companies (design standardization is important to ensure the same emojis can convey the same message across all platforms regardless of who designed them). Some of these changes are immediately noticeable, while others are more minor and harder to notice at a first glance.

Some of these changes include the Coconut emoji now showing only half of the drupe, the Mount Fuji emoji getting rid of the water and the reflection, the Alarm clock and the Shopping cart getting more realistic designs, the Toolbox emoji being closed instead of open, the Smartphone emoji getting a revamped design, and so on and so forth. In total, there are over 389 emojis that have been revamped in Android 12, and most of these changes are made so that they don’t look out of place compared to emojis in other platforms.

You can check out the full Android 12 emoji design changes in Emojigraph if you want to check them out in closer detail.