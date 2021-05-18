Android 12 Beta 1 goes live for Pixel phones at Google I/O 2021

After three Developer Preview builds, Google is finally ready to release the first Android 12 Beta today following an announcement at Google I/O 2021. Everything that we’ve covered in the Developer Preview phase has been polished and refined for the beta release, but that doesn’t mean Google’s work is completely done. Of course, we’ll continue to see small improvements until the arrival of the stable build.

The first Android 12 Beta for supported Pixel devices is available today, along with a number of other goodies. If you have a Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, or Pixel 5 device, you can enroll yourself with Google to get Android 12 Beta updates over-the-air directly to your smartphone. Manual downloads for Pixel and the Android Emulator are also available, in case you want to sideload the latest update. Moreover, developers can now try out the final SDK and NDK APIs before preparing their apps for the next big update.

Download Android 12 Beta 1 for Google Pixel devices

Before we get to the changelog, you can download the Android 12 Beta 1 for supported Google Pixel devices from the following links:

Google Pixels