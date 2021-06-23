Google releases Android 12 Beta 2.1 with multiple bug fixes

Google released Android 12 Beta 2 a few weeks back, introducing the first bits of Material You (specifically the new theme engine), the new privacy dashboard, and a lot of other small changes and improvements. There are going to be more beta updates before the final release, but today, Google has released Android 12 Beta 2.1 to address some bugs that were discovered in the initial release.

One of the biggest bugs in Android 12 Beta 2 was that at times, the lock screen would entirely freeze up. You couldn’t swipe to unlock your phone, access quick settings, or swipe away notifications. This has now been fixed. The update also fixes the At a Glance widget so that calendar events and the weather are displayed correctly. There are more fixes too, so be sure to check out the changelog below. The official release notes for Android 12 also contain information about the update and the current state of the Android 12 beta program.

Fixed an issue that prevented users from accessing things on the lock screen. For example, swiping down for the notification shade, swiping away notifications, or swiping up to unlock the phone. (Issue #190702454)

Fixed issues that caused information such as weather and calendar events to not appear in the At a Glance widget on the home screen or lock screen. (Issue #190700432, Issue #190644743)

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused flickering or jittery animations when accessing recent apps with gesture navigation.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused microphone and camera permission indicators to get stuck and disappear until the phone was rebooted.

Fixed an issue when using the Android Emulator with an Android Virtual Device (AVD) running Android 12 that prevented the AVD from connecting to the internet.

Fixed an issue where after taking Beta and resetting the device, some users are were stuck on setup wizard (Issue #190082536).

The updated system images for Android 12 Beta 2.1 are now available for the Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 3, and Pixel 3 XL. You can flash these builds manually, or you can download the OTA by navigating to Settings, Advanced, selecting System update, and then tapping Check for update. As Google also notes, the known issues list for Android 12 Beta 2 still applies to Beta 2.1.

Download Android 12 Beta 2.1 System Images for Pixel Phones

Download Android 12 Beta 2.1 OTA Images for Pixel Phones