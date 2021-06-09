Android 12 Beta 2 brings the new privacy features teased at Google I/O

At last month’s Google I/O developer conference, Google took the wraps off its latest Android OS release: Android 12. With a customizable design centered around Google’s Material You to a plethora of new privacy features, Android 12 is shaping up to be Google’s biggest OS release in years. Although Google did release the first Android 12 Beta at the event, it didn’t have most of the new privacy features teased at Google I/O. That changes today with the release of Android 12 Beta 2.

Google released the second Android 12 Beta earlier today, and the press release emphasizes the addition of new privacy features including a privacy dashboard as well as toggles and indicators for the microphone and camera. Among other changes, there’s also a revamped Wi-Fi experience. Here’s what’s new in Android Beta 2:

Privacy dashboard: This page shows what data has been accessed on your phone and how often that data has been accessed. It has a simple timeline view of all accesses to the device’s microphone, camera, and location within the past 24 hours. This page also helps users see why an app has accessed sensitive data and make adjustments to permissions more quickly. Developers can provide an explanation for why their app handles sensitive data by responding to the new system intent ACTION_VIEW_PERMISSION_USAGE_ FOR_PERIOD. Developers are also advised to track accesses in their code and in third-party libraries by taking advantage of Android’s Data Auditing APIs.

With the release of Android 12 Beta 2, there are now two more Betas left until the stable release later this year. The Platform Stability release will roll out in August 2021 alongside what’s presumably Beta 4. When that happens, app-facing system behaviors, SDK/NDK APIs, and non-SDK lists will be finalized. You can learn more about the Android 12 beta release timeline here.

Android 12 Beta 2 is available starting today for supported Google Pixel phones, which includes the Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, and Pixel 5. Beta 1 was available for a handful of phones from other phone makers, but Google is leaving it up to the OEM to push an update to Beta 2. The non-Pixel devices that received Beta 1 are: ASUS ZenFone 8, iQOO 7 Legend, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OPPO Find X3 Pro, Realme GT, TCL 20 Pro 5G, Tecno Camon 17, Xiaomi Mi 11, Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro / Mi 11i / Redmi K40 Pro+, and ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 5G.

Of note, Beta 2 is also available for Android TV, so developers can fire up the emulator or flash the build onto an ADT-3.

If you’re looking for the Android 12 Beta download links, check out this article. Once you’ve downloaded the Beta, follow this guide to learn how to install it. The process is rather straightforward for Pixel phones that have enrolled in the beta through Google’s website, but for those who need to sideload the update for whatever reason, our guide will teach you how.