Google rolls out bug fix update for Android 12 Beta 3

Google started rolling out the third beta for Android 12 earlier this month with several long-awaited changes, including scrolling screenshots, enhanced auto-rotate, on-device search, and much more. However, like all the other beta releases, there were a few bugs that weren’t fixed in time for the rollout. That’s why Google has just released Android 12 Beta 3.1 for its Pixel phones, which contains a handful of important fixes.

Google says anyone already running a Developer Preview or Beta build of Android 12 should get the Beta 3.1 release as an update shortly. The changelog for this release is definitely short, with only three notable fixes, listed below.

Fixed an issue that caused some devices to get stuck in a boot loop after restarting the device. (Issue #193789343)

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the System UI to crash.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the Android low memory killer daemon (lmkd) to excessively kill processes.

The new update brings build number SPB3.210618.016 and is otherwise identical to Android 12 Beta 3, with the same July 2021 security patch. Google says the list of known issues in Beta 3 also still applies to this update, though some of them are being fixed with app updates through the Google Play Store. Some of the known problems include Google Maps crashes, issues with apps using the ‘Display over other apps’ permission, and bugs with secondary system accounts.

If you don’t already have the Android 12 Beta installed and you want to give it a spin, check out our guide for how to download the Android 12 Beta. Anyone running Beta 3 should receive an update to Beta 3.1 shortly, but as always, you can manually install the factory image or sideload the OTA.