Android 12 Beta 4.1 brings boot loop and VPN fixes for Pixel phones

Google released Android 12 Beta 4 just a couple of weeks ago, marking the Platform Stability milestone. This means that Android 12 Beta 4 has finalized APIs and app-facing behaviors, so developers can test their apps on the latest release without having to worry about changes in the next beta impacting compatibility testing. However, Android 12 Beta 4.1 is now rolling out for Pixel phones, bringing with it boot loop and VPN fixes.

Android 12 Beta 4.1 was announced on the Android Beta subreddit and fixes other problems too that relate to Bluetooth calling, volume controls, and more. Devices would sometimes get stuck in a boot loop after restarting, notifications sometimes weren’t properly shown, and even face unlock wouldn’t work at times on some devices. You should automatically receive the update if you are already running Android 12 Beta 4, and you can check for the update right now by going to settings, system, and tapping “system updates”. The full release notes for this update are below.

Fixed an issue that caused some devices to get stuck in a boot loop after restarting the device. (Issue #193789343)

Fixed an issue where heads-up notifications were sometimes not shown, requiring the user to swipe into the notification drawer to view them. (Issue #196264672)

Fixed an issue where the device volume controls sometimes did not work when casting. (Issue #196528545)

Fixed an issue where Face Unlock did not work on some devices. (Issue #189819846)

Fixed an issue that prevented users from granting the Nearby Devices permission to the Phone app in settings. Users who are experiencing a crash loop with the Phone app when trying to make a call over Bluetooth can now grant the required permission. To do this, long press the Phone app and tap App info , then go to Permissions > Nearby devices and select Allow . (Issue #196325588)

Fixed an issue where, after connecting the phone to a VPN, the phone could not connect to the internet. (Issue #196237480)

The updated system images for Android 12 Beta 4.1 are now available for the Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 3, and Pixel 3 XL. You can flash these builds manually if you want. As Google also notes, the known issues list for Android 12 Beta 4 still applies to Beta 4.1.

Download Android 12 Beta 4.1 System Images for Pixel Phones

Download Android 12 Beta 4.1 OTA Images for Pixel Phones