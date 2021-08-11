Android 12 reaches Platform Stability with Beta 4, out now for Pixel phones

The fourth beta release of Android 12 goes live today, and it marks the Platform Stability milestone. This means that Android 12 Beta 4 has finalized APIs and app-facing behaviors, so developers can test their apps on the latest release without having to worry about changes in the next beta impacting compatibility testing.

With the release of Beta 4, Google is asking all app and game developers to start their final compatibility testing and to publish compatibility updates as soon as possible before the final release lands (likely next month.) This is especially important for maintainers of SDKs, libraries, tools, and game engines, as downstream app and game developers may not be able to update their own products until their dependencies are also updated. When you’ve published a compatible version of your app, you can also start updating your app’s targetSdkVersion to 31, which coincides with Android 12.

Google says that there will be more beta release in the coming weeks, and that it’ll be the release candidate build. However, with Android 12 Beta 4 marking the Platform Stability milestone, there’s no longer any reason for developers to wait to adapt their app to the latest version.

Android 12 Beta 4 is available today to all compatible Pixel devices, which includes the Pixel 3 and later. Users who are enrolled in the Android beta program will receive the update over-the-air, though as always, firmware download links are being made available on Google’s website. The fourth beta will also be available to developers who own a compatible device from ASUS, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, or ZTE. These devices include the ASUS ZenFone 8, OnePlus 9 series, OPPO Find X3 Pro, Realme GT, Sharp AQUOS sense5G, and ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 5G.

If you’re looking for the download links and an installation guide for the latest Android 12 Beta, we’ve got you covered. Visit this page for our up-to-date repository of Android 12 beta downloads, and then visit this guide for our how-to guide on installing the beta. Once installed, check to make sure your build matches the information listed below.

Android 12 Beta 4 Release date: August 11, 2021

Build: SPB4.210715.011

Emulator support: x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A)

Security patch level: August 2021

Google Play Services: 21.24.18

According to the release notes, Beta 4 introduces the ability to replace the advertising ID with a string of zeros, as previously announced. This feature is rolling out with Google Play Services version 21.30.13 and higher for devices running Beta 4 and will expand to other devices in early 2022. The release notes also mention the following bugs have been fixed:

Bugs fixed in Android 12 Beta 4 Developer-reported issues Fixed issues that prevented some notifications about missed calls from being dismissed. (Issue #193718971, Issue #194388100)

Fixed issues where system theme colors did not apply to some Quick Settings tiles. (Issue #190633032, Issue #190338020)

Fixed an issue where Quick Settings tiles did not align to the grid when dragging or rearranging them. (Issue #188641280)

Fixed an issue where the alarm and mute icons did not display in the notification bar. (Issue #186769656)

Fixed an issue where the primary Home screen was blank when swiping back to it from another page. (Issue #189435745)

Fixed an issue where, when a Bluetooth device was connected, audio could not be heard after routing the audio to the phone during a call. (Issue #192585637)

Fixed an issue where the Calendar widget wouldn’t load after it was added to the Home screen. (Issue #188799206)

Fixed an issue where toggles for some options in the Settings app were not visible. (Issue #193727765)

Fixed an issue where widgets would sometimes disappear after restarting the device. (Issue #191363476)

Fixed an issue where RCS messages did not work when a VPN was active. (Issue #189577131)

Fixed issues that sometimes caused devices to crash and restart. (Issue #194272305)

Fixed an issue that caused multiple notifications about foreground service launch restrictions to display. (Issue #194081560)

Fixed an issue where the wrong app would sometimes open when opening an app from the dock or Home screen area. (Issue #194766697)

Fixed an issue where double-tapping the device’s screen would not wake it in some cases. (Issue #190453834)

Fixed an issue where the cell signal strength was not displayed in the status bar. (Issue #190894572)

Fixed an issue where if a screen recorder was active, the notification shade did not animate properly when closing. (Issue #191276597) Other resolved issues Fixed an issue where, when playing music on Youtube Music on Android Auto, some users experienced audio playing out of the phone instead of the vehicle speakers or no audio at all in Toyota Cars.

Fixed an issue where, when using Google Maps navigation on Android Auto, some users experienced issues with text being blurry.

Fixed an issue where users couldn’t select a destination in Waze while using Android Auto.

Fixed an issue where the phone became unresponsive or stuck on the lock screen after starting Android Auto.

Fixed an issue where, in some scenarios, Google Maps could not provide different route options while using Android Auto.

Fixed an issue on Android Auto where music would pause when the phone was locked.

Fixed an issue on Android Auto where users sometimes heard Music audio while trying to reply to an SMS using the Google Assistant.

Fixed an issue on Android Auto where Automatic Day and Night switching did not work.

Google is already aware of several issues in Beta 4, but if you encounter a bug that hasn’t been filed already, you should submit feedback to Google through the Android Beta Feedback app.

Lastly, Google is also making a new Android 12 beta build available for Android TV. The build will only be available for the ADT-3 developer kit, however. Google hasn’t detailed what changes have been made to the Android TV platform in Beta 4, but it’s possible they’ll have a separate blog post up shortly like they did following the release of Beta 3.