Google’s data wipe warning to Android 12 Beta users hints at another beta in December

Android 12 for Google Pixels has just been released, alongside the much-anticipated Google Pixel 6 series of smartphones. Android 12 brings a ton of new features, and the Pixel 6 series itself has a lot of improvements over previous devices in the series, too. These are the most exciting Pixel devices in a long time, and part of that is the software. We also know from our exclusive hands-on with Android 12.1 that the company is already working on an update (likely geared towards foldables), even though it hasn’t been officially unveiled. Now it seems that Google may have accidentally hinted at it, as a post on the Android Beta subreddit tells users to unenroll from the Android 12 beta program before December 1st.

Did Google just confirm they’ll have an Android 12.1 beta in December?https://t.co/J5sO8z8Auu pic.twitter.com/zSNYZzYJP2 — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) October 19, 2021

The direct implication of the above is that Google intends on releasing an Android beta on December 1st. While Android 12.1 isn’t mentioned by name, it’s hard to imagine what else it can be. Google uses Android betas to give developers a preview of what’s to come and to prepare their apps for future Android versions and features. In the case of Android 12.1, it appears to be an update around foldables, which also lends credence to the fact that it seems Google is working on a foldable device that may even launch this year.

To be clear, Android 12.1 is a tentative name that we’re using to describe the interim update before 2022’s Android 13. This is in line with Google’s naming convention for past point releases, though in theory it may end up marketed as something else. Either way, Google is working on a new Android version, and it’s looking likely that we’ll see a new Android 12 beta before the end of the year.