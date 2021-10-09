Android 12 Custom ROM List: Unofficially update your Android smartphone!

Ever since Google announced the arrival of Android 12‘s stable release and dropped the source code to AOSP, the tinkering party is underway here at XDA. But unless you own a current-generation device like the OnePlus 9/9 Pro or the Samsung Galaxy S21, there’s a very good chance that you will have to wait for a few months to have your OEM send across the latest dessert onto your phone.

But of course, this is XDA, home to the largest community collection of custom ROMs and many other aftermarket developments. While OEMs are restricted by several factors which limit their ability to provide a timely update, our community members can do a fantastic job at giving other enthusiasts a chance to try out the latest Android release on their phones, right now! Granted, the early works from developers working with inadequate (and often non-existent) official resources can’t possibly give us bug-free ROMs. But they do highlight how groups of like-minded individuals can achieve something great when they all put their minds to it.

With the large number of unofficial builds of Android 12-based custom ROMs popping up, we felt it would be a good idea to create an index of devices that have Android 12 ports available for them. Do note that these are unofficial builds and will very likely contain bugs. Please read the first few posts of each linked thread so you know the current status of the build before flashing it on your phone.

Note: In this article, we will only be providing a link to the first Android 12 custom ROM that we come across for a particular device. This does not serve as an endorsement of that particular build, nor are we suggesting that the work of others should be ignored. We are limiting what we link to in order to prevent this article from becoming too lengthy. Please visit the XDA forums for your device to see if there are other, possibly more complete, builds available.

List of devices with Android 12 Custom ROMs:

This is the current list of devices that have received an Android 12 custom ROM:

1. OnePlus

Sr. No. Device, Device Forums, Codename Android 11 Custom ROM Date Added 1. OnePlus 5 (cheeseburger) AOSP 12.0 October 8, 2021

1.1. OnePlus 5 (cheeseburger)

For those of you eagerly awaiting Android 12-based custom ROMs for your OnePlus 5, we have some good news for you: a vanilla AOSP 12 ROM is now available for this device. If you would like to try it out, head on over to the forum thread below.

AOSP 12.0 for the OnePlus 5

2. Xiaomi

2.1. Redmi K20 Pro/Mi 9T Pro

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855-powered Redmi K20 Pro (sold as the Mi 9T Pro in certain regions) is the first phone to receive an Android 12 custom ROM. Grab the latest build of the ROM from the thread below and give it a shot.

AOSP 12.0 for the Redmi K20 Pro/Mi 9T Pro

2.2. Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8T

The Redmi Note 8 and the Note 8T have received a unified Android 12-based AOSP ROM. If you are ready to ignore some minor glitches, the ROM appears to be in pretty good shape for something that is being based on a brand new OS version that was launched this week.

AOSP 12.0 for the Redmi Note 8/8T

2.3. Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

An unofficial build of AOSP 12.0 brings vanilla Android 12 experience to the Redmi Note 10 Pro. The ROM is also compatible with the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. If you would like to try it out, head on over to the forum thread linked below.

AOSP 12.0 for the Redmi Note 10 Pro/Pro Max

Android 12 Google Apps

Apart from the ROMs mentioned above, we are going to be seeing a lot of custom builds of Android 12 released in the coming weeks. However, not all custom ROMs ship with pre-installed Google apps. In case you’re looking for a suitable GApps distribution, then you’ll be happy to know that the maintainers have already laid the groundwork to support the latest version of Android.

1. BiTGApps

XDA Senior Member TheHitMan has recently released an alpha version of the BiTGApps package. The new branch, tagged as 3.0, focuses specifically on Android 12.

Download BiTGApps

Have you spotted a custom ROM on our forums for a device we haven’t covered yet? Let us know in the comments below!