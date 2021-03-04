Android 12 Developer Preview 1.1 is here for the Google Pixel devices with March 2021 patches and general bug fixes

Back in February, Google launched Android 12 Developer Preview 1, giving us our first big glimpse at Google’s upcoming version of Android. The company plans to release a few more developer previews and subsequent public betas before the stable release. However, today Google is rolling out a minor update in the form of Developer Preview 1.1 to address a handful of bugs that were present in the initial preview build of Android 12.

The full changelog of Android 12 Developer Preview 1.1 is below:

Fixed an issue where on some devices, the device intermittently disconnected from Wi-Fi even when the Wi-Fi signal was strong.

Fixed an issue where on some devices, the device displayed a “System UI keeps stopping” message if the user tried to take a screenshot by pressing Power + Volume Down from the Lock screen.

Fixed an issue with partial wake locks that could cause excessive battery drain.

Fixed an issue where a device’s fingerprint reader could become unresponsive when the device was suspended, requiring the user to unlock their device using another method.

Fixed an issue where the Settings app could crash if the user tried to access app notification settings.

Fixed an issue where the system UI could freeze after the user updated the device.

Fixed an issue where the CellBroadcastReceiver app could not obtain the android.permission.BROADCAST_CLOSE_SYSTEM_DIALOGS permission, causing emergency alerts to crash.

permission, causing emergency alerts to crash. Fixed an issue that could cause some devices to reboot intermittently.

Fixed an issue that could cause some devices to reboot after the user unlocked the device using their PIN.

The new Android 12 “Snow Cone” Developer Preview system images are now officially out for all eligible Pixel devices, including the Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 3, and the Pixel 3 XL. This build also includes the latest March 2021 security patches as well as improvements when targeting S and building with new APIs.

In case you’re already running Android 12 Developer Preview 1, you will automatically receive an over-the-air update to Developer Preview 1.1. You can also download the full OTA or the factory image from the link below if you want to manually upgrade from your Pixel smartphone’s stable Android 11 release.

Download Android 12 Developer Preview 1.1 System Images for Pixel Phones

Source: r/android_beta