Google releases Android 12 Developer Preview 2.2 with April 2021 security patches and bug fixes

Almost like clockwork, Google releases freshly baked Developer Preview builds for Android 12, the upcoming iteration of Android, every couple of weeks. Each new version fixes bugs, adds new features, and generally improves the performance of the operating system. It was the tail end of March when the company released Developer Preview 2.1 to the supported Pixel devices and while there were some hiccups with its release, for the most part it was a good rollout. Now, the company has announced the second incremental update for the Developer Preview 2 branch and this one finally brings the April 2021 security patches.

As mentioned, there were some hiccups with the previous Developer Preview right out of the gate. Thankfully, Google acknowledged those issues and resolved the ones that were widespread so that everyone with a supported device could try out the update. The full changelog of Developer Preview 2.2 (build number SPP2.210219.018) is below:

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the Settings app to crash when a user tried to access Bluetooth settings. (Issue #180962266)

Fixed an issue that caused widgets to be removed from the home screen after a user installed an OTA update.

Fixed an issue that caused notifications to be sent about low Bluetooth call quality even when call quality was currently unaffected.

Fixed an issue that caused WiFi network passwords to not be saved in some cases.

Fixed an issue that caused the notification shade to be activated when typing on the on-screen keyboard.

Fixed an issue with Codec 2.0 that could cause apps to crash on some devices.

Fixed an issue that could cause videos to be encoded incorrectly when shared.

You can read the release notes here.

The updated Android 12 Developer Preview system images are available to download now for the Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 3, and the Pixel 3 XL. You can either wait for an over-the-air (OTA) update to hit your device or just flash the new build manually.