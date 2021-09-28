Android 12 Developer Preview 2 released for OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro

With the official release of Android 12 right around the corner, OnePlus has just released the Android Developer Preview 2 for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. The new version comes four months after OnePlus released the first developer preview of Android 12 for its 2021 flagship lineup.

Android 12 Developer Preview 2 for the OnePlus 9 series brings along a plethora of bug fixes and optimizations, including improved auto-brightness behavior, better frame rate performance in graphics-heavy games, optimized zoom performance, and so on.

In addition, the update also adds new widgets that display essential information from apps at a glance and optimizes the page layout and the presentation of text and color to put more prominence on important details.

As you would expect from a developer build, there’s a long list of bugs. For example, the camera app doesn’t support the recently released XPan mode, the scrolling screenshot feature is missing, and the Google Phone app doesn’t support call recording.

Android 12 Developer Preview 2 changelog for OnePlus 9 series System Optimized the auto-brightness algorithm to adapt screen brightness to more scenes for a comfortable screen reading experience Optimized the mistouch prevention algorithm for curved screens to reduce accidental touches

New design Added widgets that show key information of apps and provide instant access to functions Optimized the page layout and the presentation of text and color to make key information stand out

Convenience & efficiency Added swiftly switch floated windows, make operation more convenient

Games Optimized the frame rate performance under heavy-used scenes

Camera Added the feature that supported customize the display order of camera mode Optimized the zoom experience, make it zoom more smoothly

Performance Added the form of chart to display battery usage Newly supported pre-loading the apps that frequently used, to switch them on quickly Improved the response speed of turning on or off Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Airplane mode, and NFC

Known Issues The Camera does not support Xpan, and contains some stability issues This version does not support scrolling screenshot The icon of Bluetooth connection displays abnormally The icon of charging displays abnormally The Cloud Service is unavailable (India) The Camera app does not contain Hasselblad elements This version does not adapt some third-party apps The included Google Phone app does not feature call record functionality. This can be solved by updating the app in Play Store. Three-finger swipe down gesture or three-finger long-press gesture after using the screen recorder. This can be overcome by pressing Power button and Volume Down button simultaneously instead to screenshot.



OnePlus warns that Android 12 Developer Preview 2 is intended for developers and advanced users only. If you’ve little to no experience with software development or custom ROMs, stay away and wait for the stable release.

Still, if you wish to try out the new build and understand the risk, you can download the OTA file for your device from the links below.

After downloading the ROM package, put it in the root directory of the phone storage. Then navigate to Settings > System > System Updates > select the “Local Upgrade” option from the three-dot menu. From there, choose the update package and tap “Upgrade” to start the installation process. For more details check out OnePlus’ official announcement thread.

Thanks to XDA Member Some_Random_Username for the tip!