Hands-on with Android 12 Developer Preview: Here are the new features

Google just dropped the first Android 12 Developer Preview a few hours ago. Even though Android 12 “Snow Cone” is still a good six months away from the stable release, the Developer Preview reveals a good deal about what stock Android is likely to look like with this iteration. The recent Android 12 leaks and the long list of expected Android 12 features have kept us excited. And now, we are actually getting to use those features.

As the leaked documentation and screenshots had suggested previously, Android 12 gets a major design overhaul in terms of the user interface with the new Material NEXT design. Google is taking a more focussed approach towards human communications and prioritizing them over push notifications from apps. There are many more changes that improve privacy and performance, and we will be discussing those in this article.

Here are the prominent Android 12 changes that have caught our attention instantly:

New Material NEXT design

Over the years, we have observed a pattern with Android updates wherein Google brings drastic changes to the user interface with one version and focuses on functional improvements and under-the-hood changes with the next. This year appears to be dedicated to UI changes as Google brings a host of meaningful visual upgrades.

Here is everything we have spotted in this limited time using the Android 12 Developer Preview:

New Accent Color

Since Android 5 Lollipop, the stock Android interface has predominantly had a white background through the UI. With Android 10, Google added a Dark Theme and developer options to change the accent colors. Although it was spotted before the Android 10 stable release, Google decided to wait until Android 11 to bring the accent colors picker to the front as a full-fledged feature until Android 11.

With Android 12, the UI takes up a bluish tint visible in both light and dark themes. Unlike the leaked Android 12 screenshots that suggested that the UI might adapt to the background with the help of custom colors, we don’t see any option upfront to change this color. We will be exploring the Developer options to see if we can find something similar.

The light blue accent follows through the System UI within system apps, including Settings. The dialog boxes that show are also in this color.

Lock Screen

Just like the Notifications shade, the lockscreen now has a translucent layer in the background. Furthermore, the animation for the pattern unlocks also appears slightly bouncier. Take a look at this video:

Notifications and Quick Settings

With Android 11, Google slightly tweaked the notifications panel by adding spaces between conversations, app notifications, and silent notifications. That continues with Android 12, but instead of a completely transparent space separating the different categories, we see a translucent background with a lighter overlay in the background.

The inactive Quick Settings tiles now show a light blue color instead of gray, but there’s no visible change in the icons. The Quick Settings tiles’ default order has changed, and Android 12 brings the DND and Battery Saver toggles to the first card while pushing the mobile data toggle to the second card, and the location toggle out of the default Quick Settings.

Interestingly, Android 12 brings a “Reduce Bight Colors” option, and Quick Settings toggle that we also reported earlier. This is an accessibility feature that reduces the screen brightness in addition to the standard brightness control. You can also swipe up from the navigation bar at the bottom with two fingers for quicker access.

Performance Enhancements

One-Handed Mode

With phone sizes getting out of hand, Google has brought a solution that Samsung implemented with One UI — and OnePlus adopted with OxygenOS 11. The Android 12 interface appears ready for easier one-handed usage. With large empty spaces towards the top of the display, you can access most of the options while using your phone with a thumb.

Google has also added a Feature flag called “Silky Home” for the native One-handed mode that pushes the items on a page further down to make them more easily accessible. The above screenshot should give you an idea about the feature.

BIG change: If you enable the “Silky home” feature flag that I previously mentioned, you’ll get a DRAMATICALLY changed Settings UI that’s MUCH more one-handed friendly. Here are a few screenshots: pic.twitter.com/EcwqnU0LlB — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) February 18, 2021

Here’s Android 12’s one-handed mode – fully working. Sadly, it’s like Apple’s Reachability (vertically downsizing) rather than OHM on most OEM software (both horizontal and vertical downsizing). pic.twitter.com/IznRVHTgPu — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) February 18, 2021

Scrolling Screenshots

Scrolling screenshots have long been available on third-party Android skins like MIUI and OxygenOS but stock not on stock Android. That changes today with Android 12 as Google has finally added the support for scrolling screenshots. The feature was earlier spotted as an “unimplemented” feature in the Android 11 Developer Preview and was later dropped from the final list of features making a cut to the stable build.

Scrolling screenshots are still a bit janky/broken, but it actually works! (It’s not enabled by default so you won’t see it when you update.) pic.twitter.com/7ih2zQgvZk — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) February 18, 2021





While the feature is still hidden, our Editor-in-Chief, Mishaal Rahman, has managed to get it to work. The feature is still janky and may not work seamlessly just yet, but it’s exciting to know that it is finally working.

Emojis on Screenshot markup

The screenshot markup menu lets you add annotations to the screenshots you take in Android. Now, the markup menu is adding an option to let you add emojis alongside other notes or doodles.

Notifications Snooze

Android 12 gets a new button to snooze unimportant notifications. In older Android versions, you could access the feature by half-swiping the notification to the right or the left side and then tapping on the snooze button. Additionally, you can also choose between snooze durations of 30 minutes, 1 hour, or 2 hours. The feature was first added in Android Oreo but the half-swiping has limited its usage. Notably, the feature is disabled by default but you can enable it under Settings>Apps and notifications>Notifications>Allow notification snoozing.

Reset Notification Ranking

In Developer options, you can also turn on the Adaptive Notifications Ranking and Adaptive Notifications priority to let Android rearrange your notifications on the basis of how you interact with different apps. With Android 12, you now get the ability to now reset this ranking if it is not according to your liking.

Media Controls

Android 11 added persistent media controls in the Notifications shade for easier media controls. With Android 12, these media controls are getting more refined. Firstly, the media player now occupies a slightly larger space than earlier with a bigger media artwork and just an icon for the device without its name.

Secondly, you can now select which apps show in the media controls and which ones don’t. You can find the option in Settings>Sound and vibration>Media.

Privacy & Security

Privacy indicators

While we have yet to see the visual indicators for camera or microphone usage that were first spotted in the Android 12 leak, Google is preparing to add explicit warnings to turn on usage for microphone and camera, even in system apps such as Camera and Recorder. The feature is currently in an experimental phase and disabled by default.

Android 12 is testing new sensor privacy options for camera and microphone, as I previously reported. pic.twitter.com/AtNbu5kyEM — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) February 18, 2021

Permissions Dialog

Google introduced a much more suggestive permissions management feature in Android Q and that is very useful if you wish to remain cautious about how apps use your phone’s sensors and other accesses. Now with Android 12, the permissions dialog box that shows up has been slightly tweaked. For some apps that need to access the microphone or location all the time, you now get a shortcut to allow always access in settings.

Safety Features

Google introduced the Car crash detection feature in the form of the Pixel 4’s Personal Safety app. As the name indicates, the feature is intended to detect accidents and automatically call for emergency services. In Android 11, the feature evolved and was brought to other Pixel devices. On Android 12, we are seeing this feature get promoted as a top-level setting i.e. it can be accessed directly from the first page of the Settings app.

While the Crash Detection feature remains limited to certain countries, there is a new Emergency SOS feature that will call an emergency helpline if you press the power button five times. (Notably, the three-tap emergency SOS has long been available in India following a government order). The feature also allows you to add a custom SOS helpline number other than the standard ones such as 911 or 112.

In addition to the SOS calling feature, you can also set off an alarm so that you can be easily spotted when help arrives.

Android 12: How to get it on your Google Pixel device

While the Android 12 Developer Preview is suggested is not suitable for end-users as it may not be stable, you can give it a try if you have any of the following devices:

You can follow these guides to download and install the Android 12 Developer Preview:

We are constantly updating this article, so don’t forget to hit refresh before closing the tab!